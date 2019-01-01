Kyle Shanahan expects Robert Saleh, rest of coaching staff to remain in place

Getty Images

The 49ers defense set a couple of dubious NFL records this season.

They set the record for fewest takeaways by forcing just seven turnovers. Two of those takeaways were interceptions and that’s also a record low for an NFL defense. They also finished 28th in the league in points allowed, which added up to a question for head coach Kyle Shanahan about sticking with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Shanahan noted the team’s improvement in run defense while explaining that he expects Saleh back along with the rest of this year’s coaching staff.

“I’m with him every day, so I know how good of a coach he is,” Shanahan said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “I know how he is schematically. I know how he is dealing with the players. I know what he can handle just with his personality and how smart he is.”

One way to force more turnovers would be to improve the pass rush and General Manager John Lynch indicated that will be a priority this offseason. He said there are “good pass rushers in this draft” and having the second overall pick gives the Niners a good chance of landing one.