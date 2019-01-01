Landon Collins hopes long-term deal is coming this offseason

Getty Images

Giants safety Landon Collins spent the last four weeks of the regular season on injured reserve and that means he’s been looking toward the offseason longer than a lot of other players around the league.

It’s going to be a big one for Collins as his rookie deal is up and the prospect of unrestricted free agency looms on the horizon. On Monday, Collins said his “dream” is to sign a long-term deal with the Giants so he’s not really looking forward to a chance to test the open market.

Talks about such a deal haven’t kicked off yet and the franchise tag is also a possibility for the 2016 All-Pro. Collins said in November that he hopes to avoid going down that path, but indicated that he accept it if that’s how things play out over the next few months.

“Would I play on it? I got no choice but to play on it,” Collins said, via Newsday. “But it’s not a big concern of mine. I know what I’m capable of. Hopefully we can work something out before that, but if not, franchise it is. I’d just have to continue proving myself.”

Collins had shoulder surgery after going on injured reserve and expects to be ready for football activities in time for the offseason program whether or not things work out the way he hopes on the contract front.