Lincoln Riley agrees to extension at Oklahoma

Getty Images

University of Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said last week that he’s not interested in making a move to the NFL at the moment and he and the school made a tangible display of their commitment to each other on Tuesday.

The school announced that Riley has agreed to a contract extension that will also result in a salary increase when and if it is approved by the OU Board of Regents. Neither the term of the contract nor the amended salary were part of the announcement.

“We felt it important to extend and amend Lincoln’s contract at this time as we want him at the University of Oklahoma for a long time,” University of Oklahoma president James Gallogly said in a statement. “He is a great coach and role model for our student-athletes. His record of success speaks for itself. Lincoln is also the right representative for our university in such a high-profile position. I am proud to work with him and anxious to support him as he takes our program into the future.”

Riley is 35, which leaves plenty of time to make other career moves in the future and NFL teams aren’t likely to stop being interested as long as he keeps winning with the Sooners.