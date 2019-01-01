Lions sign Connor Cook to future deal

Getty Images
The Lions have a new developmental quarterback, who is at least familiar with the geography.
The team announced the signing of quarterback Connor Cook to a future deal.
When they signed a handful of their practice squaders yesterday, that list didn’t include quarterback Jake Rudock, who has spent the past three years on their practice squad.
Cook, a Michigan State product, was on practice squads with the Panthers and Bengals this year. He was a fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2016 and played in one regular season game and started in the playoffs after Derek Carr was injured.
The Lions will be looking for a backup quarterback to Matthew Stafford, as Matt Cassel‘s a free agent this offseason.