Lions sign Connor Cook to future deal

Getty Images

The Lions have a new developmental quarterback, who is at least familiar with the geography.

The team announced the signing of quarterback Connor Cook to a future deal.

When they signed a handful of their practice squaders yesterday, that list didn’t include quarterback Jake Rudock, who has spent the past three years on their practice squad.

Cook, a Michigan State product, was on practice squads with the Panthers and Bengals this year. He was a fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2016 and played in one regular season game and started in the playoffs after Derek Carr was injured.

The Lions will be looking for a backup quarterback to Matthew Stafford, as Matt Cassel‘s a free agent this offseason.