Matt Nagy hopes to keep following Doug Pederson’s path

Getty Images

The Bears will host the Eagles on Sunday in a game that will pit former co-workers Matt Nagy and Doug Pederson against each other.

Nagy and Pederson worked together on Andy Reid’s staffs in Philadelphia and Kansas City and Pederson was always a step ahead of Nagy. Pederson was a quality control coach when Nagy was an intern, a quarterbacks coach when Nagy moved up to quality control and then became the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator while Nagy worked with the quarterbacks.

Pederson jumped to the Eagles head coaching job in 2016 and Nagy moved up to offensive coordinator before becoming the Bears’ head coach. Nagy pointed to Pederson’s success with the Eagles and said that he hopes to keep taking his lead from Pederson.

“We keep following this path here,” Nagy said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “So I told him at the owners meetings this past offseason that he got that Super Bowl. I’m trying to follow his lead here. He probably doesn’t want to hear that right now. But I’m trying to stick on that path. I have a ton of respect for him. It’s crazy to think that eight years ago we were together, when we first got our start working together, putting in lots of hours.”

Nagy outdid the older coach on one front. He made the playoffs in his first season while Pederson had to wait until his second year to advance to the postseason, but winning it all likely made the delay worth it.