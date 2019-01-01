Report: Antonio Brown has asked for a trade

They’re doing their best to deny it, but the situation between Antonio Brown and the Steelers has escalated quickly.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, the Steelers wide receiver has asked for a trade, because of lingering issues with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and coach Mike Tomlin.

The follows reports that Brown blew up at Roethlisberger last week, leading the team to cook up a fake injury report to explain his absence when he was actually benched.

Of course, there’s a big difference between asking for a trade and getting one, for several reasons.

For one, they’d take a $21 million dead money hit to deal him now, making it difficult from an economic and roster-construction standpoint.

But there’s also the reality that it’s January 1, and emotions are running high after a season that started poorly (the Le'Veon Bell drama which pitted teammates against him when he failed to show up) and never seemed to get better, ending with them missing the playoffs.

Salary cap issues aside, Brown remains one of the best players in the league, and even though JuJu Smith-Schuster is emerging, dealing such a high-quality player would make returning to the playoffs more difficult.

  3. If there was any dispute or doubt on whether or not Brown is a diva, this put that to rest. He has a little dustup with his coach and QB and the first thing out of his mouth is “Trade me”. That’s a “diva” move if ever there was one.

  5. Don’t do it. Make him suffer in Pittsburgh. That ship is sinking like the Titanic. Keep Tomlin too. Nothing beats watching a coach who has COMPLETELY LOST his team try to look cool and poised with his cool sunglasses.

  7. You’re right, it’s a diva play, to be sure. I’d still like to see him on the other end of a Brady pass.

  9. Some desperate GM will give up valuable pick(s) to bring this cancer onto his team. Wish it wasn’t so but it will happen.

  16. Brown’s best days are behind him. He will never be worth his salary. Plus he’s pouting now that Smith Shuster is now the number one.

  19. This trade cpuld actually be a good thing for Pitt. Its time to trade away/leave the locker room cancers away and also ben will spread the ball around more. I love ben as a QB but he does force the ball at times to AB. Watching my teams games I counted atleast 9 INTS directed towards brown.

  20. The irony is that if the Steelers do in fact trade AB and assume the $21 mil in hits, than they would spend the same amount of cap space to have effectivly let go of their #1 receiver and #rb, which conversely, had they just resigned Le’Veon, they would have had a better chance of retaining both players with the same impact on their cap.

  21. Amari Cooper went for a #1 and he was only signed for half a season. Brown has 3 years/$40M left on his deal with NO guaranteeed money left. If they can trade him for a #1 plus something else, they should do it.

    And, the dead money is misleading. It would only have been $12 million had they not restructured him last year. They didn’t use them money so it just carries over. Both the dead money hit and the rolled over cap space increased by $10M, so it all nets out.

    EVEN if you count the dead money at $22M, according to overthecap.com, they still gain space by trading him.

    So, trading or not trading Brown should be a football decision — the dead money should not come into play here.

  23. I don’t get it… Antonio Brown throws the ball at people’s feet, he’s a bad guy… Blake Bortles constantly does the same thing, gets a lucrative extension.

  24. I keep hearing one of Tomlin’s best assets is his ability to “relate to today’s players” yet the 2018 season had two of the Steelers’ most important (and expensive) players throw selfish, childish tantrums, and the team missed the playoffs.

    I’ve never really been on the Fire Tomlin bandwagon but the Rooneys have to put that on the table. This is embarassing.

  26. The problem is that idiots like Bell and AB stage their public tantrums, which drives DOWN their trade value, which makes it harder for the Steelers to trade them.
    If the goal is to get off the team as quickly as possibly, then AB is going about it the wrong way.
    It’s time to blow this team up and start over with Rudolph and Conner. Maybe a new HC and OC would see to it that we don’t have a pass to run ratio of 3:1 like we did this season. No wonder the Steelers couldn’t win or hold leads. All Ben wants to do is pad his stats by throwing, winning is secondary to him.

  28. Colluding in a conspiracy to defraud the NFL isn’t going to help his trade prospects. Steelers are doomed and this scandal is going to destroy them. Steelers’ fans get ready. Missing the playoffs is the least of your concerns. Stuff gettin real.

  31. ha yeah, ju ju is emerging as yet another number two whose numbers plummets when moved up to number one. can’t handle the double team

  34. Wide-receivers are rarely as good for their second team and the grass is not always greener when looking for a new home. It could work out, but what Brown is doing often doesn’t work out best for anyone.

  35. >>superfanentertainment says:
    January 1, 2019 at 1:28 pm
    Don’t do it. Make him suffer in Pittsburgh. That ship is sinking like the Titanic. Keep Tomlin too. Nothing beats watching a coach who has COMPLETELY LOST his team try to look cool and poised with his cool sunglasses.>>

    They have no choice but to keep him. A $21 million dead money hit on the cap if he’s traded makes it impossible to do.

  36. Send AB to Jacksonville for the Jaguars 1st round pick. Lets see what his numbers are like with Bortles at QB.

  39. “The problem is that idiots like Bell and AB stage their public tantrums, which drives DOWN their trade value, which makes it harder for the Steelers to trade them.
    If the goal is to get off the team as quickly as possibly, then AB is going about it the wrong way.”

    Someone should explain to these guys when they go to sign the big contract what it will mean if they should later decide they are unhappy.

    Not that they would get it.

  42. Maybe it’s time to turn the page on the Tomlin/Roethisberger/Brown/Bell era…Get rid of them all….unload and rebuild. Wholesale changes may be good for everyone.

  44. The Steelers should trade him for a to Tampa for their #1 pick because they won’t have to play them for 3 years. Good luck with Crab lLeg as your QB! Carolina could also be another destination for the same schedule reasoning.

  45. This situation in Pittsburgh will never improve until the Rooney’s get rid of Tomlin and Tomlin’s right hand man Joey Porter (aka “PEEZY”) Steeler’s LB coach. PEEZY is not only the LB coach, but he is also Tomlin’s buffer with the players. For those who don’t know, PEEZY has been arrested while he was a Steelers coach for fighting in bars with bouncers & Pittsburgh city police. Quite an example to set for the Steelers players. Question is….why is PEEZY still coaching for the Steelers? Yes AB needs to GO, but so does Tomlin and his top Lieutenant…Joey Porter (aka “PEEZY”)!

  47. “dealing such a high-quality player would make returning to the playoffs more difficult.”

    Yeah, because the did so well getting the full off season “bye” for the playoffs.

    If they don’t cut this cancer out of the locker room sooner rather than later, it will dominate their entire offseason program and training camp. Brown could easily pull a Bell and not report, thus worsening the situation.

    How exactly would that “help the Steelers to return to the playoffs”?

    Especially since one thing you can give the Steelers a lot of credit for is they are pretty good at drafting receivers. Cap is going up a lot this year and probably will again next year. Take the hit, get rid of the cancerous player to a non AFC team and use the pick you get in return to draft another good receiver.

  48. All that athleticism, and a poor attitude towrd the team. The scariest thing is Brown wants out Bell will be right behind him, and Roethlisberger will be retiring soon.

    Bell you can mask missing, Brown is dynamic, but this is going to be a COMPLETELY different offense next year.

  49. Saw that most of Ben’s INTs this year were balls targeted to AB. Could be the NFL has figured a way to at least partially defend him……he did have 15TDs this year which is a team record.

  50. If Gruden likes him and can handle his antics, the Raiders could give up one of their 3 First Round Picks for him, I’m sure the Steelers would do it.

  51. Here comes all the posters wishing he was on their team or calling him a cancer. He’s a steeler, carry on. Continue to build the defense and you’ll have a super contender again with Big Ben and AB.

  52. If they trade him after June 1st the cap hit will be less . Get him and his pimp fur Jacket out of here! Transition tag bell and make his life a misery!

  56. Trade him to Arizona. Cards could trade down from first pick for AB and more picks, and they have the cap space for AB. That would benefit both teams by giving AZ more picks, another weapon for Rosen, and benefit the Steelers by dumping his salary and getting the top pick.

  58. My Raiders could clean up this offseason and still keep the 4th overall pick in round one.

    Flip those two late first round picks from Dallas and Chicago to Pittsburgh and Jacksonville for Antonio Brown and Jalen Ramsey.

    This would bring us Brown straight up for Amari Cooper and Ramsey plus another first round pick and then some for Khalil Mack.

  59. This just keeps getting better and better…

    The Bell distraction ruined their 2018 season…let’s see if they learned their lesson…or will they let the Brown distraction ruin their 2019 season…?

  61. They’d cripple their roster building ability taking on 21 million in dead money and losing Brown. Yes, they have JuJu but he and AB benefit greatly by playing together. Can’t double both of them.

  63. Steeler fans don`t want to admit it but Ben is just as much the problem he`s just smart enough to keep his crap behind closed doors. Bell,Brown & Ben all started being “me” guys that cared more about their numbers than winning.I told a Steeler fan before the season that after he finally wrestled control of the offense from Haley Ben was going to throw it 600+ times this year and he reached a career high 675. The last 4 years he has been thinking more about Hall of Fame numbers than another Super Bowl. It`s time for a new coach and turn it over to Rudolph,Conner & Ju Ju ,get out of the constant cap problems and try to get back to Steeler football of running and defense before their so far removed they can`t get back.

