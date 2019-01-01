Report: Antonio Brown has asked for a trade

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 1, 2019, 1:24 PM EST
AP

They’re doing their best to deny it, but the situation between Antonio Brown and the Steelers has escalated quickly.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, the Steelers wide receiver has asked for a trade, because of lingering issues with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and coach Mike Tomlin.

The follows reports that Brown blew up at Roethlisberger last week, leading the team to cook up a fake injury report to explain his absence when he was actually benched.

Of course, there’s a big difference between asking for a trade and getting one, for several reasons.

For one, they’d take a $21 million dead money hit to deal him now, making it difficult from an economic and roster-construction standpoint.

But there’s also the reality that it’s January 1, and emotions are running high after a season that started poorly (the Le'Veon Bell drama which pitted teammates against him when he failed to show up) and never seemed to get better, ending with them missing the playoffs.

Salary cap issues aside, Brown remains one of the best players in the league, and even though JuJu Smith-Schuster is emerging, dealing such a high-quality player would make returning to the playoffs more difficult.

Permalink 111 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

111 responses to “Report: Antonio Brown has asked for a trade

  3. If there was any dispute or doubt on whether or not Brown is a diva, this put that to rest. He has a little dustup with his coach and QB and the first thing out of his mouth is “Trade me”. That’s a “diva” move if ever there was one.

  5. Don’t do it. Make him suffer in Pittsburgh. That ship is sinking like the Titanic. Keep Tomlin too. Nothing beats watching a coach who has COMPLETELY LOST his team try to look cool and poised with his cool sunglasses.

  7. You’re right, it’s a diva play, to be sure. I’d still like to see him on the other end of a Brady pass.

  9. Some desperate GM will give up valuable pick(s) to bring this cancer onto his team. Wish it wasn’t so but it will happen.

  16. Brown’s best days are behind him. He will never be worth his salary. Plus he’s pouting now that Smith Shuster is now the number one.

  19. This trade cpuld actually be a good thing for Pitt. Its time to trade away/leave the locker room cancers away and also ben will spread the ball around more. I love ben as a QB but he does force the ball at times to AB. Watching my teams games I counted atleast 9 INTS directed towards brown.

  20. The irony is that if the Steelers do in fact trade AB and assume the $21 mil in hits, than they would spend the same amount of cap space to have effectivly let go of their #1 receiver and #rb, which conversely, had they just resigned Le’Veon, they would have had a better chance of retaining both players with the same impact on their cap.

  21. Amari Cooper went for a #1 and he was only signed for half a season. Brown has 3 years/$40M left on his deal with NO guaranteeed money left. If they can trade him for a #1 plus something else, they should do it.

    And, the dead money is misleading. It would only have been $12 million had they not restructured him last year. They didn’t use them money so it just carries over. Both the dead money hit and the rolled over cap space increased by $10M, so it all nets out.

    EVEN if you count the dead money at $22M, according to overthecap.com, they still gain space by trading him.

    So, trading or not trading Brown should be a football decision — the dead money should not come into play here.

  23. I don’t get it… Antonio Brown throws the ball at people’s feet, he’s a bad guy… Blake Bortles constantly does the same thing, gets a lucrative extension.

  24. I keep hearing one of Tomlin’s best assets is his ability to “relate to today’s players” yet the 2018 season had two of the Steelers’ most important (and expensive) players throw selfish, childish tantrums, and the team missed the playoffs.

    I’ve never really been on the Fire Tomlin bandwagon but the Rooneys have to put that on the table. This is embarassing.

  26. The problem is that idiots like Bell and AB stage their public tantrums, which drives DOWN their trade value, which makes it harder for the Steelers to trade them.
    If the goal is to get off the team as quickly as possibly, then AB is going about it the wrong way.
    It’s time to blow this team up and start over with Rudolph and Conner. Maybe a new HC and OC would see to it that we don’t have a pass to run ratio of 3:1 like we did this season. No wonder the Steelers couldn’t win or hold leads. All Ben wants to do is pad his stats by throwing, winning is secondary to him.

  28. Colluding in a conspiracy to defraud the NFL isn’t going to help his trade prospects. Steelers are doomed and this scandal is going to destroy them. Steelers’ fans get ready. Missing the playoffs is the least of your concerns. Stuff gettin real.

  31. ha yeah, ju ju is emerging as yet another number two whose numbers plummets when moved up to number one. can’t handle the double team

  34. Wide-receivers are rarely as good for their second team and the grass is not always greener when looking for a new home. It could work out, but what Brown is doing often doesn’t work out best for anyone.

  35. >>superfanentertainment says:
    January 1, 2019 at 1:28 pm
    Don’t do it. Make him suffer in Pittsburgh. That ship is sinking like the Titanic. Keep Tomlin too. Nothing beats watching a coach who has COMPLETELY LOST his team try to look cool and poised with his cool sunglasses.>>

    They have no choice but to keep him. A $21 million dead money hit on the cap if he’s traded makes it impossible to do.

  36. Send AB to Jacksonville for the Jaguars 1st round pick. Lets see what his numbers are like with Bortles at QB.

  39. “The problem is that idiots like Bell and AB stage their public tantrums, which drives DOWN their trade value, which makes it harder for the Steelers to trade them.
    If the goal is to get off the team as quickly as possibly, then AB is going about it the wrong way.”

    Someone should explain to these guys when they go to sign the big contract what it will mean if they should later decide they are unhappy.

    Not that they would get it.

  42. Maybe it’s time to turn the page on the Tomlin/Roethisberger/Brown/Bell era…Get rid of them all….unload and rebuild. Wholesale changes may be good for everyone.

  44. The Steelers should trade him for a to Tampa for their #1 pick because they won’t have to play them for 3 years. Good luck with Crab lLeg as your QB! Carolina could also be another destination for the same schedule reasoning.

  45. This situation in Pittsburgh will never improve until the Rooney’s get rid of Tomlin and Tomlin’s right hand man Joey Porter (aka “PEEZY”) Steeler’s LB coach. PEEZY is not only the LB coach, but he is also Tomlin’s buffer with the players. For those who don’t know, PEEZY has been arrested while he was a Steelers coach for fighting in bars with bouncers & Pittsburgh city police. Quite an example to set for the Steelers players. Question is….why is PEEZY still coaching for the Steelers? Yes AB needs to GO, but so does Tomlin and his top Lieutenant…Joey Porter (aka “PEEZY”)!

  47. “dealing such a high-quality player would make returning to the playoffs more difficult.”

    Yeah, because the did so well getting the full off season “bye” for the playoffs.

    If they don’t cut this cancer out of the locker room sooner rather than later, it will dominate their entire offseason program and training camp. Brown could easily pull a Bell and not report, thus worsening the situation.

    How exactly would that “help the Steelers to return to the playoffs”?

    Especially since one thing you can give the Steelers a lot of credit for is they are pretty good at drafting receivers. Cap is going up a lot this year and probably will again next year. Take the hit, get rid of the cancerous player to a non AFC team and use the pick you get in return to draft another good receiver.

  48. All that athleticism, and a poor attitude towrd the team. The scariest thing is Brown wants out Bell will be right behind him, and Roethlisberger will be retiring soon.

    Bell you can mask missing, Brown is dynamic, but this is going to be a COMPLETELY different offense next year.

  49. Saw that most of Ben’s INTs this year were balls targeted to AB. Could be the NFL has figured a way to at least partially defend him……he did have 15TDs this year which is a team record.

  50. If Gruden likes him and can handle his antics, the Raiders could give up one of their 3 First Round Picks for him, I’m sure the Steelers would do it.

  51. Here comes all the posters wishing he was on their team or calling him a cancer. He’s a steeler, carry on. Continue to build the defense and you’ll have a super contender again with Big Ben and AB.

  52. If they trade him after June 1st the cap hit will be less . Get him and his pimp fur Jacket out of here! Transition tag bell and make his life a misery!

  56. Trade him to Arizona. Cards could trade down from first pick for AB and more picks, and they have the cap space for AB. That would benefit both teams by giving AZ more picks, another weapon for Rosen, and benefit the Steelers by dumping his salary and getting the top pick.

  58. My Raiders could clean up this offseason and still keep the 4th overall pick in round one.

    Flip those two late first round picks from Dallas and Chicago to Pittsburgh and Jacksonville for Antonio Brown and Jalen Ramsey.

    This would bring us Brown straight up for Amari Cooper and Ramsey plus another first round pick and then some for Khalil Mack.

  59. This just keeps getting better and better…

    The Bell distraction ruined their 2018 season…let’s see if they learned their lesson…or will they let the Brown distraction ruin their 2019 season…?

  61. They’d cripple their roster building ability taking on 21 million in dead money and losing Brown. Yes, they have JuJu but he and AB benefit greatly by playing together. Can’t double both of them.

  63. Steeler fans don`t want to admit it but Ben is just as much the problem he`s just smart enough to keep his crap behind closed doors. Bell,Brown & Ben all started being “me” guys that cared more about their numbers than winning.I told a Steeler fan before the season that after he finally wrestled control of the offense from Haley Ben was going to throw it 600+ times this year and he reached a career high 675. The last 4 years he has been thinking more about Hall of Fame numbers than another Super Bowl. It`s time for a new coach and turn it over to Rudolph,Conner & Ju Ju ,get out of the constant cap problems and try to get back to Steeler football of running and defense before their so far removed they can`t get back.

  64. God he is a cry baby, its like Ryan Clark said, brown is a me me guy, thinks he shkuld get the ball on every pass play. He is a joke of a person.

  66. Tomlin’s stellar winning record isn’t good enough for you. I hope they fire him too because Steeler nation needs to experience bad coaching….you crap on a guy that wins way more than his peers…it’s baffling ….except he’s supposedly underachieving. Can’t wait for you to get Adam Gase or Jeff Fisher. Lol.

  68. Brown was upset at that one reporter who pointed out some things in Brown’s life that he didn’t want people to know–namely, he’s not a guy with a squeaky clean image. Brown certainly has done a lot of questionable things this year to show that is true.

    He was denied admission to FSU for academics (probably the only person ever to have that distinction). Unable to gain admission to Alcorn State he played at North Carolina Tech Prep for a year. He then received a scholarship to play for FIU but was expelled before the season. After that he went to Central Michigan.

    Now he doesn’t even bother to try to exert some image about how he’s a great guy. All he cares about is himself. Even if they take a cap hit I think it’s time to get rid of him. If Clark feels that way about him you can bet others do as well. The fact that Big Bum and Tomlin have covered for this guy doesn’t help. He feels entitled to do whatever. Trade him for a conditional pick and move on. He’s what you call an addition by subtraction.

  69. Trade him please for anything. He’s on the downside and we’ll see how good he is when he has a scrub QB throwing to him. He’s always been a me 1st diva.

  70. Steelers should make it a Package Deal = AB + Bell + Thomlin

    Deal is MUST take all 3 in exchange for a 2nd, 3rd and 5th picks

  71. But there’s also the reality that it’s January 1, and emotions are running high after a season that started poorly (the Le’Veon Bell drama which pitted teammates against him when he failed to show up) and never seemed to get better, ending with them missing the playoffs.

    **********************************************************************

    Actually, it started with them going 7-2-1 (which is pretty good), and then completely went off the rails after the Carolina game. I’d be pretty pissed, too.

  74. Good news. Whether it will happen or not remains to be seen. There is no secret as to why the Patriots are highly successful year after year. They do not allow the players to run the show, it’s their way or the highway. To their players winning is the top priority, and they put as much preparation in to play the Raiders, as they do the Saints. That’s way the Steelers used to be, and what they need to get back to. Seriously, name one team in the playoffs that has had the drama that Steelers had this year, every week it seemed like a new distraction popped up. KC had the Hunt issue, dealt with it, and went about their business. As a fan, I’m willing to have a year or two of lowered expectations, if it means we get this team straightened out. Long time fans are not used to this trash.

  75. my_old_name_was_offensive says:
    January 1, 2019 at 2:20 pm
    This just keeps getting better and better…

    The Bell distraction ruined their 2018 season…let’s see if they learned their lesson…or will they let the Brown distraction ruin their 2019 season…?

    2 0 Rate This

    Do you watch football? If the Steelers had a competent kicker, and get back some costly turnovers it’s a different season, that’s the NFL. Just cause the media kept talking about Bell, doesn’t mean that’s what JuJu was thinking about when he fumbled against the saints. Keep drinking that Kool-Aid, it’s taste sweeter then the bitter truth anyways 🙂

  77. bazookajoeflacco says:
    January 1, 2019 at 1:43 pm

    Why did the Steelers pay a receiver franchise QB money to begin with?

    59

    4

    ——————–

    Colbert is not a very good GM. His strength is finding athletic WRs with low IQs who work well in their generic, one-trick pony style off offense. That’s really all you can say next to drafting Roethlisberger.

    The media keeps saying how much talent Pitt has, but I am not seeing it. They have some good pieces, but a lot of them are older or overrated. Their roster is therefore very top heavy, with very poor salary allocation. They also should have dealt Bell 2 years ago for a high 2nd rder and moved on. They didn’t and they lost a draft pick in return over it. This stuff matters.

    TJ Watt just swings up field on every down and is easy to exploit. Bud Dupree is a bust. Their secondary is awful.

    Their MLBs are mediocre.

    Their best players are Heyward and Tuitt, but as per usual, their fans think they are future HOFers because of the uniform they wear.

    For the last 7 years the media kept praising Ted Thompson and Ozzie Newsome and I just didn’t get it, as BB built yet another dynasty under everyone’s noses. All of a sudden, it became clear Thompson and Newsome’s drafts sucked, as I kept pointing out. To this day, BB gets no credit for being the best GM In sports history, with me knowing BB would NEVER draft a primadonna diva at WR or RB, and if one did become a primadonna, he’d trade that primadonna. See Randy Moss in early 2010.

    Pitt did this to themselves due to arrogance.

  78. orndorf2 says:
    January 1, 2019 at 2:26 pm
    Tomlin’s stellar winning record isn’t good enough for you. I hope they fire him too because Steeler nation needs to experience bad coaching….you crap on a guy that wins way more than his peers…it’s baffling ….except he’s supposedly underachieving. Can’t wait for you to get Adam Gase or Jeff Fisher. Lol.

    4 3 Rate This

    3 coaches since 1969. I’d say he “Steeler Organization” would find another good coach. The front office of Pittsburgh is why we’ve fielded competitive teams every decade since the 70s. Look up the stats. 5 straight years of winning decades :). Cute wish tho 🙂

  79. getyourownname says:
    January 1, 2019 at 1:56 pm
    “The problem is that idiots like Bell and AB stage their public tantrums,

    ————-

    I don’t remember Bell staging any tantrums whatsoever

  80. “Report: Antonio Brown has asked for a trade”

    ====

    Pittsburgh isn’t about to eat all of that money. They have had issues with a running back and now a wide receiver. Add a loud mouth QB into the mix and it is hard to believe I am talking about the Steelers as being dysfunctional.

  81. tylawspick6 says:
    January 1, 2019 at 3:11 pm
    bazookajoeflacco says:
    January 1, 2019 at 1:43 pm

    Why did the Steelers pay a receiver franchise QB money to begin with?

    59

    4

    ——————–

    Colbert is not a very good GM.

    Nah not at all. Majority of starters on the team that has once again posted another winning decade have been drafted by Colbert.

    Offence
    QB
    RB
    FB
    WR1
    WR2
    TE2
    LT
    LG
    C
    RG
    RT

    Defence
    RE
    LE
    DT
    ROLB
    MLB2
    LOLB
    FS
    SS.

    Have a nice day 🙂

  82. So, trading or not trading Brown should be a football decision — the dead money should not come into play here

    Dead money IS a football decision. Too much of it and you can’t fill other holes on the roster or you can’t resign players. It is a 100% waste of cap space most teams try to keep at a minimum. Trading him would hurt them next year in a lot of ways, dead money being just one of them.

  84. Yes, Antonio is a great player and, yes, he is a me-first jerk who will undoubtedly play for another team next year. Colbert and Tomlin have had good luck drafting receivers, but they have missed time and again on cornerbacks and safeties. Maybe this is their opportunity to gain a shutdown corner. AB only counts for $7 million in dead money if they trade him after June 1. If it’s inevitable, trade him for a young cornerback and move on.

  85. 21 mil cap hit….nope is not happening. To bad if players are that uspset they can’t buy out their contract. You wanted to trade or released…pay the cap hit. I know that will never happen. An NFl team shouldn’t be penalized if their snooty nose brat(cause that’s how he is acting) throws a temper tantrum takes his ball and goes home.

  87. Brown should renegotiate his contract to get rid of the dead money, then Pittsburgh will be able fulfill his request.

  88. If anyone is curious the Steelers are currently projected to only have about 23.5 million in available cap space this year, so they literally cannot afford to trade him because of the cap hit they would suffer. This is why you don’t pay divas big money, it always comes back to bite you.

  91. dickshotdogs says:
    January 1, 2019 at 1:30 pm
    I’d still like to see him on the other end of a Brady pass.
    _____________
    For 5 yards?

  92. Yeah, right. You want a trade. I bet the Dallas Prancing Stars would love to add you to their talent of receivers that their QB can’t seem to complete passes to. I hear this team overpays for people and their owner is willing to create a fantasy team.

  94. OBP says:
    January 1, 2019 at 4:25 pm
    If anyone is curious the Steelers are currently projected to only have about 23.5 million in available cap space this year, so they literally cannot afford to trade him because of the cap hit they would suffer. This is why you don’t pay divas big money, it always comes back to bite you.

    ————————–

    If they trade Brown they would actually save around an additional 1.5 million, so their cap space would actually be closer to 25 million. His pro-rated bonus would become fully due immediately, but that’s actually slightly less then what his full cap hit would be for 2019.

  98. Wish us Buc fans had these problems. Four head coaches in 9 years. Pathetic. From afar, I have always admired the Steelers franchise with respect to how they handle their coaching staff. The Glazers are now approaching the Culverhouse depth of horrific choices.

    Difficult to be optimistic when the team is guided by a losing GM and a team handcuffed to Jameis Winston. We’ll need a strong new head coach to overcome those handicaps.

    Remember Steeler fans, look at Tampa as a reminder of all the good things Pittsburgh is not.

  99. Lol. He’s supposedly mad at BR and Tomlin. Reportedly said Tomlin is too aligned with the QB, and he didn’t like being asked to run another hot read in practice. What a clown!

  101. Apparently, Brown did not suit up for the last game of the season, because after the incident earlier in the week, he also refused to practice. Everybody wants to blame Tomlin for these ridiculous antics, and for not “baby-sitting” the clowns that he has to coach, but its really more about the quality of character of some of his problem children. Athletic talent aside, there is a reason that AB had problems sticking with one school in college. AB wouldn’t even make it past the pre-season with a few of the tougher “no nonsense” coaches in this league, and it is a shame that people think that his behavior is in any way shape or form, okay! Playing in the NFL is a privilege, not a right!

  102. The guy signed a 65MM/5 year contract. Its not like he’s hurting for money.
    AB, stop acting like a kid, be quiet, and Enjoy your life, rather than making yourself unhappy.

  105. tylawspick6

    To this day, BB gets no credit for being the best GM In sports history, with me knowing BB would NEVER draft a primadonna diva at WR or RB,

    *******************************************

    Hahahahaha no you’re right, no primadonnas, just a multiple-murderer hahahaaa get out out of here

  106. Looks like beating the Pats at home was this team’s swan song. Time to start the rebuild.

  107. Am I the only one wondering why they’re not being thrashed by the league for faking an injury designation? Imagine if the Patriots did this…

  111. “Colbert is not a very good GM. His strength is finding athletic WRs with low IQs who work well in their generic, one-trick pony style off offense”

    Colbert has had a mediocre string of first round picks since Mendenhall. Heyward was a hit, TJ Watt had quickly developed into a very good OLBer on his way to being great. He’s hit on too many WRs to count. Hes done great in picking offensive lineman, building the best unit in the league out of any first round pick they made and UDFAs. Ryan Shazier was on his way to be an elite playmaking MLBer before his career tragically ended.
    Colberts biggest misses have been a handful of OLBers and CBs in the early to mid rounds and that has nagged this defense since 2012 on.
    To say he is a bad GM is just unintelligent.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!