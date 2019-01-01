Report: Buccaneers request interview with Vikings DC George Edwards

Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have requested permission to interview Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards for their open head coaching position, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Edwards interviewed for the Chicago Bears job last year that ultimately went to Matt Nagy.

Edwards has been an assistant coach in the NFL with six different teams since 1998. It’s his third stint as a defensive coordinator after having the job with the Washington Redskins in 2003 and the Buffalo Bills in 2010 and 2011. He joined Mike Zimmer in Minnesota when he was hired as head coach in 2014.

Edwards has also worked as a linebackers coach for the Dallas Cowboys (1998-2001), Cleveland Browns (2003) and Miami Dolphins (2005-09, 2012-13).

The Buccaneers have also requested an interview with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.