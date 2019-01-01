Report: Dolphins to interview Darren Rizzi for head coaching vacancy

Getty Images

The Dolphins will reportedly consider at least one in-house candidate to replace Adam Gase as their head coach.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team is working to schedule an interview with special teams coach/assistant head coach Darren Rizzi.

Rizzi has been with the Dolphins since 2009 and has head coaching experience on the collegiate level at both New Haven and Rhode Island. He recently discussed the possibility of another shot in the top job and said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, that it was something he wanted to do again. He also said his responsibilities under Gase were pushing him in that direction.

“The role I have here on this football team is preparing me to be a head coach because I deal with the players every day,” Rizzi said. “I deal with the game management part of the game … It’s really helping my personal resume in terms of learning on the job and dealing with the management, the game management, the time management. All of that stuff is really preparing me. I think when that opportunity presents itself, I’ll be very well prepared and ready to go.”

Rizzi joins a list of reported candidates that includes Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, Cowboys defensive backs coach Kris Richard and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.