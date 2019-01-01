Report: Jaguars to interview Darrell Bevell for offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Falcons aren’t the only team set to interview Darrell Bevell.

The Jaguars also are expected to meet with Bevell about their open offensive coordinator position, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Jacksonville fired Nathaniel Hackett during the season.

The Jaguars are expected to have a new quarterback next season, moving on from Blake Bortles.

Bevell, 48, served as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator from 2011-17, grooming Russell Wilson into a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. He spent five seasons running the Vikings offense before that.

In 12 years running an NFL offense, Bevell’s teams finished an average of 15th in total offense.