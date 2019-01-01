Report: Jets expected to interview Mike McCarthy

Getty Images

The Jets are looking for their next head coach to have a big hand in developing quarterback Sam Darnold and that made it easy to connect the dots to interest in former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

It appears that a more tangible connection between McCarthy and the Jets is in the works. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets are expected to interview McCarthy, but there’s no word on when a meeting would take place.

McCarthy has reportedly been contacted by the Browns as well and it wouldn’t be surprising to see other teams throw lines McCarthy’s way to gauge interest. He won a Super Bowl and took the Packers to the playoffs nine times while compiling a 125-77-2 record over 13 years in Green Bay.

Most of that work came with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and the Jets, Browns and other teams with young quarterbacks would love to replicate some of that success in the years to come.