Report: Kliff Kingsbury expected to interview with Jets, Cardinals

Getty Images

Kliff Kingsbury has hardly had time to settle in as USC’s offensive coordinator. Kingsbury, who has held the job for less than a month, has drawn interest from some NFL teams in search of a head coach.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Kingsbury is expected to interview with the Cardinals and the Jets. Two other teams in search of head coaches told Robinson that Kingsbury is on their list of candidates but not currently targeted for an interview.

Kingsbury’s phone reportedly was “ringing off the hook” from NFL teams interested in hiring the former Texas Tech head coach after the Red Raiders fired him.

Kingsbury’s success with quarterbacks has made him an intriguing name in NFL circles, with Case Keenum, Johnny Manziel, Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes among those he has coached.

Kingsbury, 39, played in one NFL game as a quarterback with the Jets in 2005. He also spent time with the Patriots, Saints and in the CFL.