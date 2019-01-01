Report: Kliff Kingsbury expected to interview with Jets, Cardinals

January 1, 2019
Kliff Kingsbury has hardly had time to settle in as USC’s offensive coordinator. Kingsbury, who has held the job for less than a month, has drawn interest from some NFL teams in search of a head coach.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Kingsbury is expected to interview with the Cardinals and the Jets. Two other teams in search of head coaches told Robinson that Kingsbury is on their list of candidates but not currently targeted for an interview.

Kingsbury’s phone reportedly was “ringing off the hook” from NFL teams interested in hiring the former Texas Tech head coach after the Red Raiders fired him.

Kingsbury’s success with quarterbacks has made him an intriguing name in NFL circles, with Case Keenum, Johnny Manziel, Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes among those he has coached.

Kingsbury, 39, played in one NFL game as a quarterback with the Jets in 2005. He also spent time with the Patriots, Saints and in the CFL.

  5. I’d be fine if the Jets hired him. Could be exactly the type of coach Darnold needs. But the Jets don’t always do logical or bold moves super often. Maybe, maybe if they hired some coordinators, coaches with NFL experience as his top assistants, it can work.

  7. Not a super close follower of college ball, but has the big 12 had any good coaches or players recently?

  8. Leman Russ says:
    January 1, 2019 at 7:26 pm
    Not a super close follower of college ball, but has the big 12 had any good coaches or players recently?

    Mayfield will be rookie of the year and Mahomes more than likely MVP, so yes.

  9. Bill Belichick was once a assistant special teams coach with the Detroit Lions.

    You all would have called any team interviewing him “foolish”

    You claim every retread would be a “bad hire” and every coach without a ton of experience a “foolish” interview.

    You are clueless.

    Where do you think good head coaches started and were found? Being given a chance to sit down and be heard in a interview.

  10. Leman Russ says:
    January 1, 2019 at 7:26 pm
    Not a super close follower of college ball, but has the big 12 had any good coaches or players recently?

    Not really, unless you count the last two Heisman winners. And Mahommes. Lincoln Riley could probably have any of the open NFL coaching jobs if he wanted to.

  12. To say kingsburry will be in way over his head in the nfl is an understatement. Tech was never competitive under KK he’s a great OC but not a leader.

  13. Mayfield should not win over Barkley who had 2000 yards from scrimmage or Jackson who is 7-1 and the youngest qb to ever go to the playoffs

  14. This guy just turned down the University of Houston’s offer to be the football coach, I believe the same amount of money that they are giving Holgerson from WVU.

  15. This might be a sign the NFL is going over board with the whole young offensive genius desire.

    He failed at Texas Tech where he was treated like a god.
    What is he going to do at the Jets or Cardinals where he is just going to be a guy?

  16. Lincoln Riley could probably have any of the open NFL coaching jobs if he wanted to.

    He could have any open one and probably half of the ones that aren’t open.

  17. If he goes to the NFL…talk about throwing a drink in USCs face.

    Sarkisian says he’d like to have that drink

  18. In 6 seasons, ~2 1/2 with Mahomes, his teams are averaging >37 ppg. 30 lowest, 45 highest.

    If you want/need offense, he’s a valid option. Still only 39.

