Report: Mike McCarthy will interview with Browns on Thursday

Getty Images

The Browns finished an interview with interim coach Gregg Williams on Tuesday. They have former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy set up for an interview Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

The Packers fired McCarthy on Dec. 3.

He also will interview with the Jets.

The Browns’ interest in McCarthy is not surprising given General Manager John Dorsey and McCarthy worked together for seven years in Green Bay before Dorsey left to become the G.M. in Kansas City.

Browns assistant G.M. Eliot Wolf and vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith also were in Green Bay with McCarthy.

McCarthy, 55, went 125-75-2 in his 13 seasons in Green Bay. He was 10-8 in the postseason.