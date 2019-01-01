Report: Zac Taylor to interview with Bengals, Broncos, Cardinals this weekend

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2019, 12:09 PM EST
Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor has popped up on the radar of several teams looking for a head coach and he’s reportedly set up interviews with a couple of them.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Taylor is scheduled for interviews with the Broncos and Cardinals on Saturday. Breer adds that he is still working to schedule an interview with the Bengals and that it is likely to take place on Friday.

The Bengals have also requested permission to interview Rams passing game coordinator Shane Waldron, so they may be trying to schedule time to meet both coaches in Los Angeles.

Taylor is eligible to speak to teams this week because the Rams have a bye through the first round of the playoffs. Any future conversations would have to wait until the Rams have been eliminated or until the week after the conference title games.

 

