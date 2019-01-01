Ryan Clark on Antonio Brown’s Pittsburgh tenure: “It’s time to go”

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2019, 10:05 AM EST
Ryan Clark has long known that the Antonio Brown the public sees is much different than the Antonio Brown his teammates see. After one of Brown’s outbursts, during the 2017 season, Clark unloaded on Brown. In the aftermath of Monday’s shocking tale of thrown footballs and missed practices and trumped-up injuries to cover it all up, Clark revisited his thoughts on Brown.

And Clark now believes it’s time for the Steelers to move on from Brown.

“When it comes to just being a good teammate, when it comes to just being supportive, understanding that you’re trying to achieve one goal, that doesn’t matter to him,” Clark said of Brown, in an appearance on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt. “What matters to him is 19 attempts, 14 catches, 185 yards, two touchdowns against the Saints. That’s what’s important to Antonio Brown.”

Clark thinks that, at this point, the only solution is to trade Brown to a new franchise.

“This is about the fabric of the team,” Clark said. “This is about the guy that goes Facebook Live as your coach is talking and leaks information out of the locker room that never should be there, this is about the guy that publicly talks about not getting the ball or issues with the offensive coordinator, knocks over garbage cans or knocks over Gatorade bottles and cans because he doesn’t get the rock. At some point, when you’re an organization that’s built on team, organization that’s built on integrity, you have to show the rest of the locker room that. Will he be good going forward? Probably so. But you have to take that stand.”

“You’re saying shop him?” Van Pelt asked.

“You have to,” Clark said. “It’s time to go.”

As mentioned on Monday, the cap charge for trading Brown would be crippling, in excess of $21 million. But there’s one caveat. The Steelers could trade him after June 1 and reduce the cap charge to $7.04 million, with $14.08 million hitting the cap in 2019.

Ideally, a new team would get Brown for the bulk of the offseason program. But getting him in June would give a new team a minicamp (at a minimum) and all of training camp.

46 responses to “Ryan Clark on Antonio Brown’s Pittsburgh tenure: “It’s time to go”

  3. We have $80m in Cap space in Cleveland and Brown/Mayfield already spent last off season together throwing but as Browns fan we don’t need this cancer in the locker room and guys like this wash sooner than later

  4. This guy sounds like Odell Beckham . The Steelers and Giants should trade with each other with the Steelers getting Odell Beckham while the Giants get Antonio Brown. Why do wide receivers have to be diva’s ?

  5. Lie down with dgs, wake up with fleas. When you allow it for a minute, you get it for life. Yankees are about to make the same mistake with Machado. How people act is as important as what they produce. Poison in the sweetest nectar is still poison. Steelers let him be this way, so he is this way…

  8. Maybe if they had a coach who didn’t let the players run wild this wouldn’t happen. Another reason Tomlin should go. So many wasted years with all that talent. I can’t stand Belichick but you can’t tell me they wouldn’t have gone to a Super Bowl since 2010 if they had a real coach.

  10. I never played organized football at any level but talented me first guys (Desean Jackson, Antonio Brown, etc etc) are never the guys you want on your team. Incredibly talented but they always make sure its about them above the team.

  13. “Odell doesn’t throw footballs at manning ya hater.”

    He would with Weezy by his side, when Eli’s not looking, absolutely.

  15. Break up the Steelers!
    It’s time for Big Ben to retire, Bell is gone finally, and now AB has worn out his welcome. Did he learn nothing from Plaxico Burress?
    Colbert had better get a 1st rd pick for AB, at the very least.

  17. Time for AB to go. Remember his Facebook live broadcast in the locker room after a game, while Tomlin was addressing the team? Too many incidents like this with AB. Very selfish guy. He is jealous of JUJu getting the ball. AB is just another team cancer, just like TO, Odell and so many others. Trade him asap! Put the “TEAM” 1st! Old time Steelers like #58 Jack Lambert would never tolerate this nonsense!

  23. Exactly as I said in earlier post, he’ll never have an ounce of respect out of current or former team mates again, I would not let him come within 500 yds of anything Pittsburgh Steeler.

  24. [This will never happen] But hey, he AND Bell could both go to the Colts. They have the cap space, their O-line is fixed and the D is rocking with Darius Leonard anchoring it… That team would be nasty – too bad these dudes are locker room cancers.

  25. In my opinion this really reflect poorly on Tomlin. You got 2 of your best 3 players acting out, and not only acting out but but both of them putting themselves 1st a head of the team. That only happens over time and that reflects on Tomlin

  27. I’d be talking to the Niners, Arizona, Oakland and Buffalo. First round pick or more and he is yours.

    The Steelers have had zero problems finding WRs in the draft. They have been a WR factory for the past decade. Eat the cap, maybe find a FA WR to add depth and bolster the defense. You have a great running game. You have Juju and Vance. Sometimes its addition by subtraction.

  29. You dont trade away the best WR in the league after you just lost arguably the best RB in the league. You have to ask yourself why this team is full of divas. Why does this team look better than the Saints and Chargers one week and worse than the Browns and Raiders other weeks? It falls on the coach and discipline. Tomlin has been riding a talented defense and then offense thanks to Colbert. He needs to go. Quit blaming the Steelers woes on coordinators and other players. Point the finger at Tomlin for once.

  30. If teams didn’t put up with such behavior (ie, cut him), it would stop. Not just Brown, but all the other head-cases like him.

  31. It is also time for that lying scoundrel Mike Tomlin to go as well. Lying about AB having a knee injury. Shame on you mike Tomlin for bringing a lot of disgrace and embarrassment to the steelers organization

  32. Chuck Noll & Bill Cowher would never tolerate this nonsense from AB. Time to clean house and start with AB, Tomlin and Joey Porter (aka “Peezy”) Steeler’s linebackers coach!

  35. Their mistake was paying him in the first place. He’s what, 30 already and was 28 when they re-signed him again? The cliff is near, and with how much of a head case he obviously is, you sell high on a guy like that. They did right with Bell, not so much with Brown, especially considering the factory they’ve been the last 15 years for wide receivers that they groom in house.

  36. As a big Steelers fan I definitely would be fine letting AB go. This guy is a ticking time bomb with personal issues, & I am not talking about football. Read the police reports from last off-season & look at his 100 mph speeding ticket this season. Incredible talent who has worked his tail off to become an all pro WR, but there is a lot lying underneath with this guy. Cut him loose and work towards being a football team once again.

  37. The Steelers reputation as a top class organization is slipping fast…and I love it!!!

    They had no problem moving on from Burriss and Wallace…they let Emmanuel Sanders walk…But not Antonio…he’s allowed to do whatever he wants apparently…and all the Steelers can do is bench him…?

    This the first time I can ever remember the Steelers organization allowing and enabling such a destructive me first player to run the asylum…

  38. 667s650w says:
    January 1, 2019 at 10:21 am
    I just don’t see a trade being financially possible? And what team is going to give up picks and money for a locker room cancer?

    —————–

    A team that’s non-competitive and with no immediate future success looming on the horizon that has cap space and that needs to put butts in seats.

  39. lets see.. aging player.. most lkely to be less effective in years to come. overprice.. hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm

  40. Wow, a star WR who is a diva..but seriously The guy is an all world talent, the most clutch WR I’ve seen since Jerry Rice and he can change games. The other side of the coin is an ego that is crazy. He saw JuJu’s rise to elite and get voted team MVP (should’ve been Ben) and got mad.

    I have watched the NFL since 1977 and have NEVER seen a WR (including Rice) that a team needed only him to win. A GREAT WR like Brown See’s on a average 10 targets a game maybe catching 6/7 of them. Out of close to 75-85 offensive plays a game that WR has 7 plays a game to make a difference. Brown does when called on but, NO WR controls a game. Not Moss, Rice, Megatron or even Julio Jones. The QB does. Yes, great WRs have win rings but name the last one to lead the league in receptions and win a ring? Can the Stiller’s win w/o Brown? Yes. Or JuJu, or Bell ect, yes. W/O Ben? No. Even w/o Brown their offense is top 5, they showed w/o Bell same thing. Jarvis Landry lead the NFL with most catches in first 4 season (dude was a machine) goes to a different team with a better QB better offense and receptions go down, because it’s scheme not talent. Bottom line Pittsburgh can and will win W/O Brown. He’d be a fool to want out..

    Can anybody explain to me why trading a player and his contract still puts money against a teams cap? U thought trading the player cured the cap issue? Is it signing bonus penalties? Never understood that. Please answer this 4 me.

  42. Plaxico Buress
    Santonio Holmes
    Mike Wallace
    Emanuel Sanders
    Martavis Bryant
    now Antonio Brown
    The Steelers have a crazy knack for drafting fantastic WR’s that then depart mid-career.

  43. We’re football fans, but we’re still Americans (most of us). We put up with a lot of nonsense. That’s part of the fun. We’ll defend and support our guys, but eventually we grow tired of the immaturity. I think 2019 will be the “clean up the mess” year. Antonio Brown isn’t the only sideshow we’re growing tired of. I love the way the Steelers dealt with LeVeon Bell. Sometimes you find out the replacement is actually better in the long run. Character counts. Happy New Year!

  45. The Rooney’s need to ‘right the ship’. Clean it up. This starts at the top with Tomlin & his right hand man…Joey Porter (aka “PEEZY”) Steeler’s linebackers coach. Time for AB, Tomlin & “PEEZY” to hit the road!

  46. For all the people trashing Mike Tomlin…you might be able to bag on him for his recent tenure as a coach and performance on the field (two years missing the playoffs for this franchise…ain’t good) but you can’t fault him for AB. He sat his best receiver last game with the playoffs on the line. That isn’t Pat Shurmer or a lot of other coaches. Part of playing the game is that you are going to have arrogance and diva behavior. Think no one is going to pick him up? Keep dreaming. Just like someone will pick up Bell, or would pick up OBJ if he were traded. Game is all about winning, not babysitting.

