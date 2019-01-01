T.Y. Hilton on facing Texans: Probably why my ankle is feeling better

Getty Images

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton didn’t need the added importance of playoff football to play through an ankle injury down the stretch of the regular season, so he certainly isn’t planning to stop playing now that it’s the postseason.

Hilton wouldn’t have practiced if the Colts did more than hold a walkthrough on Tuesday and he may not practice at all this week, but he sounded sure of his status for Saturday when talking to reporters. Hilton scorched the Texans for 13 catches and 314 yards in two regular season meetings and said the prospect of a third meeting has been beneficial to his ankle.

“That’s probably why it’s starting to feel better,” Hilton said, via Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan.

Hilton has been less than 100 percent in recent weeks, but he’s remained productive and head coach Frank Reich said that anything they get from the wideout is a big plus.

“Even him limited, we want him out there,” Reich said. “He’s willing to do that. It is that much more important to spread it around get everyone involved, and then get him involved at strategic times when we need him to make plays for us.”

The Colts will practice on Wednesday and Thursday before heading to Houston to kick off this year’s playoffs.