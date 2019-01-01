Texans list DeAndre Hopkins, J.J. Watt, Johnathan Joseph as limited

Getty Images
The Texans, like the Colts, held a walk-through practice Tuesday.
They estimated that safety Mike Tyson (knee/ankle) would not have practiced.
Nose tackle Brandon Dunn (ankle), receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle), running back Buddy Howell (hamstring), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (neck), inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney (heel) and defensive end J.J. Watt (elbow/knee) earned limited designations.
The Texans listed inside linebacker Dylan Cole (wrist), receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring), offensive lineman Zach Fulton (hand), safety Andre Hal (ankle), offensive guard Senio Kelemete (knee/rib) and safety Justin Reid (wrist) as full participants.