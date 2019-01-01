The 2019 coaching/G.M. carousel

Getty Images

Here’s a one stop look at all coaching and G.M. moves, interviews, rumors, etc. for the 2019 cycle. This is based on published reports and information PFT has acquired from sources with knowledge of the dynamics of the general and specific processes.

Jets: Fired coach Todd Bowles. Expected to pursue Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Expected to interview former Packers coach Mike McCarthy. Reportedly have interest in former Lions and Colts coach Jim Caldwell. Reportedly will interview Cowboys defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Kris Richard, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken and USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Iowa State coach Matt Campbell declined a chance to interview.

Dolphins: Fired coach Adam Gase. Could pursue Ravens coach John Harbaugh. Reportedly will interview Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, Cowboys defensive backs coach Kris Richard, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Dolphins special teams coach/assistant head coach Darren Rizzi.

Bengals: Fired coach Marvin Lewis. Reportedly will interview offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons. Could consider former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson. Possibly will pursue Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. Requested interviews with Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor, Rams passing game coordinator Shane Waldron and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Will interview former Broncos coach Vance Joseph. Rumors persist that Hue Jackson could get the job.

Browns: Fired coach Hue Jackson during the season. Interviewed interim coach Gregg Williams and will interview offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens. Reportedly have contacted former Packers coach Mike McCarthy. Have requested permission to interview Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni and Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores. Reportedly will interview Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell. Reportedly have interest in former Lions and Colts coach Jim Caldwell. Sources tell PFT that the Browns are expected to hire an offensive coach who will work closely with and develop quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Jaguars: Announced that coach Doug Marrone, G.M. Dave Caldwell, and V.P. of football operations Tom Coughlin will return.

Broncos: Fired coach Vance Joseph. Could pursue Ravens coach John Harbaugh. Could consider Mike Shanahan. Reportedly will consider Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, former Colts coach Chuck Pagano, Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor, Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Raiders: Fired G.M. Reggie McKenzie during the season. Hired Mike Mayock to replace him. Reportedly interviewed Marc Ross and Trey Brown for the position.

Packers: Fired coach Mike McCarthy during the season. Interviewed former Lions and Colts coach Jim Caldwell, former Colts coach Chuck Pagano. Reportedly will interview Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell, Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur and Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores. Could pursue Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Vikings: Coach Mike Zimmer has declared that he is not resigning or retiring.

Buccaneers: Fired coach Dirk Koetter. Could pursue Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Could pursue former Packers coach Mike McCarthy. Bruce Arians has expressed interest. Reportedly will interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Requested interview with Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards.

Falcons: Fired offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel, and special teams coach Keith Armstrong. Head coach Dan Quinn will take over as defensive coordinator. Reportedly interviewing former Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

Cardinals: Fired coach Steve Wilks. Could pursue former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis. Reportedly will interview Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor, Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell, USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Fired Dolphins coach Adam Gase will interview.