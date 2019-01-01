The 2019 coaching/G.M. carousel

Here’s a one stop look at all coaching and G.M. moves, interviews, rumors, etc. for the 2019 cycle. This is based on published reports and information PFT has acquired from sources with knowledge of the dynamics of the general and specific processes.

Jets: Fired coach Todd Bowles. Expected to pursue Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Expected to interview former Packers coach Mike McCarthy. Reportedly have interest in former Lions and Colts coach Jim Caldwell. Reportedly will interview Cowboys defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Kris Richard, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken and USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Iowa State coach Matt Campbell declined a chance to interview.

Dolphins: Fired coach Adam Gase. Could pursue Ravens coach John Harbaugh. Reportedly will interview Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, Cowboys defensive backs coach Kris Richard, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Dolphins special teams coach/assistant head coach Darren Rizzi.

Bengals: Fired coach Marvin Lewis. Reportedly will interview offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons. Could consider former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson. Possibly will pursue Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. Requested interviews with Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor, Rams passing game coordinator Shane Waldron and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Will interview former Broncos coach Vance Joseph. Rumors persist that Hue Jackson could get the job.

Browns: Fired coach Hue Jackson during the season. Interviewed interim coach Gregg Williams and will interview offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens. Reportedly have contacted former Packers coach Mike McCarthy. Have requested permission to interview Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni and Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores. Reportedly will interview Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell. Reportedly have interest in former Lions and Colts coach Jim Caldwell. Sources tell PFT that the Browns are expected to hire an offensive coach who will work closely with and develop quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Jaguars: Announced that coach Doug Marrone, G.M. Dave Caldwell, and V.P. of football operations Tom Coughlin will return.

Broncos: Fired coach Vance Joseph. Could pursue Ravens coach John Harbaugh. Could consider Mike Shanahan. Reportedly will consider Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, former Colts coach Chuck Pagano, Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor, Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Raiders: Fired G.M. Reggie McKenzie during the season. Hired Mike Mayock to replace him. Reportedly interviewed Marc Ross and Trey Brown for the position.

Packers: Fired coach Mike McCarthy during the season. Interviewed former Lions and Colts coach Jim Caldwell, former Colts coach Chuck Pagano. Reportedly will interview Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell, Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur and Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores. Could pursue Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Vikings: Coach Mike Zimmer has declared that he is not resigning or retiring.

Buccaneers: Fired coach Dirk Koetter. Could pursue Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Could pursue former Packers coach Mike McCarthy. Bruce Arians has expressed interest. Reportedly will interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Requested interview with Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards.

Falcons: Fired offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel, and special teams coach Keith Armstrong. Head coach Dan Quinn will take over as defensive coordinator. Reportedly interviewing former Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

Cardinals: Fired coach Steve Wilks. Could pursue former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis. Reportedly will interview Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor, Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell, USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Fired Dolphins coach Adam Gase will interview.

66 responses to “The 2019 coaching/G.M. carousel

  1. There will be 8 new HC’s in 2019, yet somehow Jason Garrett continues his blackmail of Jerruh. What a world.

  4. Only 3 playoff wins since 2010 (one being a complete implosion by the Bungles) and somehow it appears Tomlin will keep his job.

  6. Hearing Zimmer declare that he is neither resigning nor retiring evokes memories of another NFC North Head Coach…

    “Let’s just state the facts: I’m a highly successful NFL head coach,” Mike McCarthy (Nov 2016)

  7. Might as well throw some more retreads into the conversation if you’re going to mention former coaches/current tv personalities:
    Rex Ryan, Steve Mariuchi, Brian Billick

  9. I just want to know WHY doesn’t Dan Snyder get rid of Bruce Allen????
    Destroying the once proud franchise slowly but surely, I just don’t get it

    Signed,
    Every Redskins fan in America

  10. Why in gods name would John Harbaugh leave Baltimore for Miami?

    And, since we are talking about the Harbaugh brothers..

    There is NO WAY Jim leaves Michigan, honestly prob ever. I am not a UM fan, but I live in Ann Arbor and his is like a deity here. He’s literally a king around town. He does whatever he wants a UM and basically answers to no one. As long as he keeps winning 9+ games a year reasonably consistently, with a few runs here and there , and beats the rivals from time to time his job will never be in jeopardy at UM. He’s got more than enough money, and young kids. Why would he move jobs?

  12. The only surprise in all the firings are the ones that didn’t occur. Kiem is somehow still employed despite his many many failings as gm in AZ, and the only team that appeared to give up (even cardinals, bengals, broncos et al still were playing hard in the end), the Jaguars, have retained everyone.

  15. If you have to come out and say you’re not quitting – means you probably should or at the least, your seat is warm.

    No idea how the GM in Az still has a job. He was in the bars of GB the night before their game there – pounding Titos. Guy is tone deaf to how he looks after suspension for extreme DUI, can’t imagine he’s well liked in the building there either.

  16. Nobody gets less out of a collection of talent than Mike Tomlin. should have locked up a playoff spot by late November. Not a Steeler fan in the least just an observer.

  19. Ive got some ideas.

    One year contracts. Everyone interviews at the end of the SB.

    Or

    We just di an annual match up the team with a HC, regardless of whether looking.

    (Stunned that Marrone is still employed – but Coughlin is known for being stubborn to a fault)

  23. Vikings fans really want to fire Zimmer? Did he sign Cousins?
    ————————-
    No he didnt, bUT he routinely gets out coached and his team consistently comes out flat for big games. Over and over!!!

  25. Prediction: Gregg Williams is getting an NFL Head Coaching job. If the Browns stupidly pass on him then he will land one of the other vacancies.

  27. When will owners learn if you don’t have a quarterback, Parcells, Lombardi or Belichick couldn’t squeeze a winner out of a team. Gase was the fair haired boy just a few years ago but look what he was stuck with behind center.

  28. If anyone ever wondered why the NFL doesn’t seem to get any better year after year hear it is, the “HC carousel” where teams just pass these horrible HCs from one team to another, year after year after year after………….!

    And let me be the first to say if any of you people’s favorite team is one of the teams that fired their HC and they happen to hire a college HC in their place don’t look for any improvement, it ain’t happening! First time HC coming from the college ranks have the highest failure rate, only about 10% make it in their first HC job, 9 of the 10 fail miserably.

  33. It’s interesting to me that Steve Wilks resigned before they had a chance to fire him.
    Could be saving face, or he just didn’t want to be fired by an incompetent drunk.
    The GM is the problem in zona

  34. Let’s not get teary eyed for these folks, head coaching contracts are guaranteed, just ask the Bills, they are still paying,blowhard Rex Ryan’s 25 million dollar contract!

  35. Why are people constantly going back to the Beli Coaching Tree. McDaniels is a disgrace and nothing good has ever left that Organization. Nothing.
    It’s like bringing in Hue Jackson. You know what the end result will be.

  40. jman967 says:
    December 31, 2018 at 12:56 pm
    Why are people constantly going back to the Beli Coaching Tree. McDaniels is a disgrace and nothing good has ever left that Organization. Nothing.
    —————————

    Not the NFL but Nick Saban seems to be doing good coming from that tree. And the only one of his assistants that had even a halfway decent QB was Bill O’Brien and he sucked until he got him. It ain’t the coaches it’s who you have behind center. If I had Brady for 18-19 years I would be in heavy demand right now

  41. The Cowboys HC should be on that Fired list . Big time’s.In Jerry’s world he is still around. Sorry cowboys fan. Your cowboys will be ONE and Done in the playoff for 2018 .

  42. Mike Mayock is now an NFL GM of the Raiders? I think he is great on TV but has he been a scout before or in an NFL front office?

    Somebody get Mel Kiper a GM job!!
    =====

    Mel is FAR too smart for that.

  43. Firing zimmer or trading would be fruitless. With 8 coaching gigs open, the odds of you improving there this year…pretty low. As a vikes fan, Zimmer has earned time. We just need a good O coordinator, one that doesnt get fired or quit mid season.

  47. Reportedly will interview Cowboys defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Kris Richard and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric (Sleeping With) Bieniemy.

  48. “Cardinals: Fired coach Steve Wilks. Could pursue former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis.”

    Is this a serious possibility? After watching the Bengals go 16 seasons under Marvin Lewis and never win a single postseason game why would any team consider this guy?

  50. I didn’t even notice Steve Wilks or Dirk Koettner were coaches to begin with. These coaches come and go so regularly it hard to keep up.

  52. gobuxfla says:
    the problem in Miami was not Gase, it was that idiot GM. Whichever team gets Gase will start winning pretty quick if they have a decent QB.
    ———————–

    With all due respect you obviously aren’t a Dolphins fan. Gase is great w players, but he’s atrocious as a play caller and refuses to give up that control. Also responsible for hiring of horrible coordinators. I think he will be a coach one day in this league but he’s definitely got a long ways til that day comes.

  53. Browns should hire Williams and make Kitchens the highest-paid OC in history, then see how it shakes out after next season. They have a fully valid shot at winning the division.

  54. I just wanted to remind ALL the geniuses out there that complained non stop about the Lions firing of Jim Caldwell, that BOTH Caldwell and Teryl Austin and his LAST PLACE defense are BOTH available. So go ahead show us how wrong we were to get rid of those 2 Bozo’s. If you don’t lobby for them to be your next Head Coach, then please do shut the hell up. Thanks from all the fans who already knew they both are duds as Coaches.

  55. Nothing matters when it comes to the Dolphins until they make sure they have their QB of the future, and develop some team discipline.

  56. Agreed Miami needs a new QB.
    For those that believe Gase was saddled with Tannehill, not true. Gase was in full control of the 53 man roster. It was his decision to hitch his wagon to TH and forgo drafting a college QB in the 3 years he was there.
    This lack of vision/planning and putting the leagues worst offense and defense on the field will get you canned every time.

  57. The greatest move the Minnesota Vikings could ever make would be to hire former Green Bay Packer Coach(Super Bowl winner) Mike McCarthy.

  59. Kris Richard has succeeded everywhere he’s been. He motivates today’s players, and they listen to and respect him. It was after all Richard who developed the “legion of boom” in Seattle who were #1 in defense for 4 straight years, and #3 in year 5. That’s not happened in forever. But we all know, it’s not so much where you go as does your team have a legit QB! I’d like to see Kris get a head coach opportunity.

  60. How did Marvin Lewis keep his job for 16 years? He must have been working for $60,000 a year. No other reason I can think of. He had some amazing talent, did nothing with it, and let Vontaze Burfict turn his team into a circus.

  61. I really hope the Broncos hire an OU DC as HC, that would be great. Either the one that started their season, or the current one.

  62. Why is Ross not interviewing Jim Caldwell for the Miami HC ?
    He’s a very good HC candidate & players respect him.
    Fangio is too old & Munchak’s had his chance before & failed miserably.
    Nothing against Bieniemy & Richards but Caldwell is a proven coach & their both an unknown.
    And of course there’s always the possibility that Ross will pull a stunt that surprises NOBODY that follows the team by hiring some hard luck retread like : Rex Ryan,
    Mike McCarthy, Bruce Arians or Mike Shanahan.
    Certainly not holding my breath on EITHER Harbaugh wanting the job !

  63. Hiring a coach has to be the hardest choice a GM makes in his tenure. Do you hire a retread or an unknown? A guy like McCarthy is a safe bet, but can he change his philosophy? Or you see a guy like Bieniemy who has been given high marks by many and roll the dice. Especially if you have a developing team.

  64. It all depends on the QB. Look at the improvement in Cleveland. And Cleveland will be smart to hire a HC who is more will oversee the DC and OC. Cleveland should not hie an offensive-minded coach who wants to call his own plays. Let Kitchens be the designer of the plays run by Baker’s Boys. And let Williams train the defense to be pit bulls after the ball. And please, no Mike McCarthy.

  65. Do not be surprised if Mike McCarthy becomes the Steelers HC. I could see Tomlin getting fired late.

    Not only are the Steelers not in the playoffs, they are now fighting amongst themselves. Tomlin *might* have lost control of the team.

