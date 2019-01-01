Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills DE Shaq Lawson showed signs of improvement this season.

Getting to know Dolphins G.M. Chris Grier as he takes control of the team’s football operations.

How will the Patriots prepare during their playoff bye?

The Jets signed three players to reserve/future contracts.

Baltimore is going purple to show support for the Ravens.

A look back at the best games of Marvin Lewis’ time as Bengals coach.

Browns players believe they’ll adapt to any coach.

A review of what left the Steelers short of a playoff spot this season.

The Texans hope to have CB Johnathan Joseph back on Saturday.

The Colts released a depth chart for their Wild Card game.

Grit was in short supply for the Jaguars this year.

The Titans lost on Sunday night, but they did well in the TV ratings.

Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders is aiming to be ready for Week One.

Chiefs LB Dee Ford said he isn’t thinking about his contract.

TE Hunter Henry is expected back for the Chargers this week.

What did Raiders G.M. Mike Mayock think of QB Derek Carr when Carr was coming out of school?

The Cowboys showed some new offensive formations in Week One.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur expects his coaching staff to remain largely intact.

Will the Eagles’ trade for WR Golden Tate pay off against the Bears?

WR Jamison Crowder hopes to remain in Washington.

The Bears will be monitoring a handful of injuries this week.

Said Lions G T.J. Lang, “Unfortunately, it didn’t happen this year, but I guess it really comes down to, don’t give up on us. I guess that’s what I’m saying. It’s hard to kind of sell hope right now after a 6-10 season, but I do see some good things happening for this football team and for this franchise.”

The Packers have plenty of company in the search for a new coach.

RB Latavius Murray would like to remain with the Vikings in 2019.

The Falcons signed nine players to reserve/future contracts.

Searching for meaning in the Panthers’ Week 17 win.

The Saints shuffled their roster and brought CB Josh Robinson back to the team.

Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht explained why the team’s head coaching vacancy is an “attractive” one.

WR Larry Fitzgerald tweeted his appreciation of Steve Wilks after the Cardinals fired him as their head coach.

Said Rams coach Sean McVay of the bye week, “We are going to use this as a chance to get ourselves healthy, but also want to be able to get some work in and focus on ourselves — the fundamentals and techniques.”

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo gave an update on the condition of his knee.

The Seahawks special teams players have some things to iron out.