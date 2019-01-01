Tyrone Crawford returns to practice nine days after trip to hospital

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford returned to practice Tuesday, nine days after an injury scare that sent him to the hospital.

Crawford practiced with a neck roll as he works his way back from the neck injury. The Cowboys list him as limited.

“Obviously you’re going to feel it still on every hit, but it was way better than I what I thought it was going to be,” Crawford said of the neck roll, via the Dallas Morning News.

Crawford held his first interview since his injury.

He said he heard a loud crack during a collision on the second play of the Cowboys’ Week 16 victory over Tampa Bay. The pain radiated down his back into his arm and fingers unlike a normal stinger.

“At first, I was scared because I heard the sound,” Crawford said. “When I hit the center, he kind of said, ‘Are you all right?’ I was like, ‘OK, you heard it, too.”

Defensive lineman David Irving (ankle) and left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (ankle) were held out Tuesday. Receiver Tavon Austin (groin), linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), right guard Zack Martin (knee) and left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) were limited.

It appears the Cowboys could have everyone for Saturday’s wild-card playoff game against Seattle aside from Irving, who hasn’t played since being diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain in Week Seven.