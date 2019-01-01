Vance Joseph to interview with Bengals this week, but for which job?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2019, 8:33 PM EST
Vance Joseph could be having the time of his life all over again.

The former Broncos coach, fired after presiding over the first back-to-back losing seasons in Denver since 1971-72, will interview with the Bengals this week, per multiple reports.

The reports indicate that Joseph will interview for the head-coaching position, and there’s no reason to think he won’t. The job he ultimately gets could be a different one.

Yes, the notion that Hue Jackson could get the head-coaching job continues to have legs, with Joseph potentially becoming the defensive coordinator.

It would be a stunning decision by the Bengals to entrust the job to Jackson, who went 1-31 over his first two years with the Browns. It also would lead to compelling Browns-Bengals games twice per year, especially with Baker Mayfield inclined to direct snubs and stares at the guy who didn’t instantly recognize how well Mayfield could perform as a rookie.

5 responses to “Vance Joseph to interview with Bengals this week, but for which job?

  2. Hiring Hue Jackson has “Bengals” written all over it. Not only are they going for a retread, but they are going for a retread that blew at 100 mph on the highway and ended up strewn over all four lanes. It was only pieced back together after they cleared the wreck out with enough body bags to make Quentin Tarrantino shake his head.

  4. OMG …. the fan base will revolt.
    Doesn’t Cleveland still owe Hue big money for next year ?
    Bengals get him cheap ?

    If they hire from within or someone who has been “Bengalized”, it’s time the fans
    just stop going … not even the 30K that goes no matter what.
    Drop that stadium to about 10K of 30-year old drunk idiots that will still follow football no matter what ….

  5. Anyone who watched Hard Knocks has seen Jackson’s dictatorial style of “leadership”. I suspect the disconnect with Baker Mayfield and many Cleveland players and coaches is Jackson’s disdain for the opinions of others as well as his penchant for citing his power as the reason for his actions instead of explaining his reasoning. He apparently is also the consummate political games player with a penchant for shifting blame to others. Those traits make his emergence as an NFL head coach for the third time a highly unlikely event. Vance Joseph on the other hand was scapegoated by John Elway who failed miserably to provide Joseph with adequate personnel. Joseph deserves another chance.

