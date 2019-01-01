Vance Joseph to interview with Bengals this week, but for which job?

Getty Images

Vance Joseph could be having the time of his life all over again.

The former Broncos coach, fired after presiding over the first back-to-back losing seasons in Denver since 1971-72, will interview with the Bengals this week, per multiple reports.

The reports indicate that Joseph will interview for the head-coaching position, and there’s no reason to think he won’t. The job he ultimately gets could be a different one.

Yes, the notion that Hue Jackson could get the head-coaching job continues to have legs, with Joseph potentially becoming the defensive coordinator.

It would be a stunning decision by the Bengals to entrust the job to Jackson, who went 1-31 over his first two years with the Browns. It also would lead to compelling Browns-Bengals games twice per year, especially with Baker Mayfield inclined to direct snubs and stares at the guy who didn’t instantly recognize how well Mayfield could perform as a rookie.