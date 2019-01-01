Vinatieri to play 31st postseason game this week, Brady to play 38th next week

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has played in the most postseason games in NFL history, and Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is No. 2. And they’ll put some distance between themselves and everyone else in NFL history this postseason.

Vinatieri will play in his 31st postseason game on Saturday when the Colts play the Texans. Next weekend, Brady will play in his 38th postseason game when New England takes on the Texans, Ravens or Chargers.

The two of them are easily the top two players in NFL history in total postseason games played. Brady’s record appears to be untouchable for many, many years. The only person who might be able to approach Vinatieri’s postseason game total is his successor as the Patriots’ kicker, Stephen Gostkowski. The Patriots’ next playoff game will be the 26th postseason game of Gostkowski’s NFL career.

Gostkowski is currently eighth in NFL history (and third among active players) in total postseason games played. If the Patriots get to the Super Bowl this year, that would be Gostkowski’s 28th career postseason game and would put him in third place all-time, behind only Brady, Vinatieri and Jerry Rice.