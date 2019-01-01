Will owner, G.M., assistant coaches take leap of faith with Josh McDaniels, again?

Getty Images

After Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels jilted the Colts last year, some thought he had blown his shot at other head-coaching opportunities. A year later, McDaniels has multiple potential suitors.

Getting an interview is one thing; getting an offer could be quite another.

For now, it’s possible that teams like the Packers, Browns, and Bengals simply want to pick McDaniels’ brain regarding life with a franchise quarterback (OK, that may leave out the Bengals), given that Green Bay has one on the wrong side of 35 and Cleveland has one on the right side of 25. Before anyone would extend McDaniels an offer of employment, he’ll surely need to answer tough questions about why he did what he did a year ago, and whether there’s a chance he’d do it again.

Chances are he knows he can’t, that if he accepts an offer on a wink-nod basis before the Patriots end their playoff run, he’d have no choice but to honor it this time, lest he never be trusted again. Still, the real question is whether McDaniels can be trusted not simply to show up if he unofficially accepts, but whether if he couldn’t be trusted a year ago with a fairly big thing he can be trusted now and in the future with a wide array of little things.

This isn’t about sticking it to the Colts and owner Jim Irsay. Billion-dollar businesses stick it to all sorts of people all the time, to the point where they’re numb to it. This is about sticking it to men who accepted employment and uprooted families under the assumption that McDaniels was taking the Colts job. That human element made McDaniels’ about face even more stunning, despite the fact that it was widely rumored to be a real possibility last year in the days before the Super Bowl.

In 2019, will McDaniels be able to line up a coaching staff if New England beats the Texans, Ravens, or Chargers next Saturday and then the Chiefs, Colts, Ravens, or Chargers the following week? Will anyone roll the dice on McDaniels being a man of his word based on the manner in which he broke his word last year?

A wise man once told me you lose your integrity only once. No matter what the eventual explanation from McDaniels, the fact that he didn’t follow through after reaching what necessarily was the point of no return (especially for those who relied on him) should create real concerns not only regarding whether he’ll actually show up this time, but whether he’ll have true and complete credibility after he does.