Adam Gase will interview with Jets on Friday

Getty Images

Former Dolphins coach Adam Gase will interview with the Jets on Friday, Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports.

Gase is in Arizona now, interviewing for the Cardinals’ vacancy.

He became a popular candidate after the Dolphins fired him Monday. Gase went 23-25 in his three seasons in Miami, including 5-1 against the Jets.

Gase earned his first head coaching opportunity after serving as the Broncos quarterbacks coach in 2012 and the team’s offensive coordinator in 2013 with Peyton Manning. He spent 2015 as the Bears’ offensive coordinator before Denver hired him.

In Miami, Gase started Matt Moore, Jay Cutler, Brock Osweiler and Ryan Tannehill at quarterback, with Tannehill missing 24 games over the past three seasons.