Alex Okafor gets bonus despite falling one sack short

Saints defensive end Alex Okafor ended up one sack short of an incentive in his contract for five sacks. The team paid him the $400,000 bonus anyway.

“The Saints have given me opportunities since I got here, and I’m just blessed and grateful that they still believe in me and are taking care of me the way they are,” Okafor said, via Luke Johnson of The Times-Picayune.

Okafor can opt out of his contract, becoming a free agent this spring. But he wouldn’t talk about the offseason on Wednesday, saying, “We’re just trying to win a Super Bowl, and if we do that, everything will take care of itself.”

Okafor hyperextended his knee last week against the Panthers and missed Wednesday’s practice, but he expects to return next week.

“Everything’s fine,” Okafor said. “It’s not too serious, I plan on practicing next week. That’s the goal right now.”