Allen Robinson practices, Eddie Jackson doesn’t

Bears safety Eddie Jackson planned to test his injured ankle on Monday. It didn’t go well.

Jackson officially didn’t practice, more than two weeks after suffering an ankle injury late in a Week 15 win over the Packers.

Also missing practice for the Bears, in advance of Sunday’s playoff game against the Eagles, was linebacker Aaron Lynch, who has a lingering elbow injury.

Receiver Allen Robinson, who missed Sunday’s game at Minnesota with a rib injury, fully participated in practice on Wednesday. Also practicing in full were receiver Taylor Gabriel (ribs), guard Kyle Long (ankle), and receiver Anthony Miller (shoulder).

The Bears host the Eagles on Sunday in a wild-card matchup, 30 years after the Fog Bowl between the two teams.