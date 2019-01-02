A&M linebacker Tyrel Dodson will enter draft

Getty Images

Texas A&M linebacker Tyrel Dodson will bypass his final season to enter the NFL draft.

Dodson announced his decision Wednesday.

“As a kid growing up in Franklin, Tennessee, I never imagined attending the most prestigious program in the United States,” Dodson said on Twitter. “. . .This is my second home.”

Dodson finished second on the team with 70 tackles, including seven for loss. He made nine tackles and returned an interception 78 yards for a touchdown in the Aggies’ Gator Bowl victory over North Carolina State.

He joins tight end Jace Sternberger in leaving Aggieland to turn pro, and junior running back Trayveon Williams, the school’s all-time single-season rushing leader, is expected to follow in the coming days.