Anthony Lynn on Hunter Henry: “He’s going to need to really show us that he’s ready”

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers could see tight end Hunter Henry return to the lineup as soon as this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens after missing the entire regular season while recovering from a torn ACL. While Henry’s return could provide a big boost to the Chargers this postseason, head coach Anthony Lynn said they need to make sure Henry is truly ready and able to contribute before they give him the green light.

“We want to give a good look at him this week to see where he’s at,” Lynn said, via Eric Williams of ESPN.com. “I like the progress that he’s been making, but he hasn’t played football for a long time — since last December … so it’s been a while. He’s going to need to really show us that he’s ready [to play].

“I believe that the knee is stable. We did some things last week and thought he looked really good. Now, it’s just about conditioning, the chemistry with the offense and just playing football.”

Henry torn the ACL in his right knee during offseason practices in May. Henry is just over seven months removed from the injury and has been practicing with the Chargers for the last two weeks. The team has until Monday to add him to their active roster or his season will come to an end with the expiration of his 21-day practice window on the physically unable to perform list.

The Chargers have Virgil Green and Antonio Gates available at tight end to continue to carry the load until Henry is ready to play. Even if he can’t play this week against the Baltimore Ravens, the Chargers can carry him on their active roster until he’s conditioned enough to contribute, assuming the Chargers are able to advance.

Henry has caught 81 passes for 1,057 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons with the Chargers.