Antonio Brown offers up a social media message amid Tomlin’s criticism

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 2, 2019, 12:46 PM EST
As Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was making clear that he is not happy with wide receiver Antonio Brown, Brown was making clear that he marches to the beat of his own drum.

While Tomlin was addressing the media about Tomlin skipping out on the Steelers last week, Brown was posting a message on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook saying that he does his own thing.

“My options may seem limited by people or circumstances. It is then that I remind myself I am in command of my attitude,” the post from Brown said. “I am divinely blessed with free will. I utilize that gift, choosing to take charge of my life; to express the creativity, vitality and wholeness that truly define me.”

Brown attributed the quote to DailyWord.com, but it seemed to be a message that he believes applies to his own situation with Tomlin and the Steelers.

11 responses to “Antonio Brown offers up a social media message amid Tomlin’s criticism

  1. All Brown has turned into is scapegoat 2018-2019

    Le’Veon Bell / James Harrions was 2017-2018

    Martavious Bryant 2016-2017

    Blount and Bell again

    Tomlin has ZERO control over this team. That has been proven year after year.

    Fake Punt on 4th and 5, Not putting Ben back in the game, Hasn’t won a challenge in 2 years, only 2 playoff wins since 2010 (can’t count the Bungles Implosion) The Jags game from last playoff year. What is it going to take.

  2. Notice the last word in that quote. Me me me me me. I’ve been a fan for 30 years and this the worst I’ve ever seen. A change of scenery from some of them may do all some good. That includes Tomlin. I wanted him gone 5 years ago. He’s their friend not their coach.

  4. When you put that pen to paper for all that money though…guess what…you lost some of that freedom. And you signed on to be part of a TEAM. This guy doesn’t put the team first. But to each their own. If he’s about the $…then do what you gotta do. But this man has just shown he isn’t in it for the TEAM.

  5. What a bunch of nonsense. AB, you’re a selfish and narcissistic DIVA. No one will care about your free will soon enough when younger, humbler and more talented WRs replace you. I can’t wait to see this guy get a slice of humble pie when no one wants to sign him despite his obvious crazy talents.

  8. Thus spells out his, his, his, his philosophy.
    You are free Mr. Brown, to get a job wherever you want but meanwhile, you must play by the rules of The NFL.
    McDonald’s is hiring.

  10. They got connor to replace bell, and juju to replace Antonio brown. If there was ever a perfect time to move on from elite, but aging, and disgruntled players, it is now!! Trade both of them for picks galore. You’ll be seg for another half a decade.

Leave a Reply

