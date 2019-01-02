Antonio Brown offers up a social media message amid Tomlin’s criticism

Getty Images

As Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was making clear that he is not happy with wide receiver Antonio Brown, Brown was making clear that he marches to the beat of his own drum.

While Tomlin was addressing the media about Tomlin skipping out on the Steelers last week, Brown was posting a message on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook saying that he does his own thing.

“My options may seem limited by people or circumstances. It is then that I remind myself I am in command of my attitude,” the post from Brown said. “I am divinely blessed with free will. I utilize that gift, choosing to take charge of my life; to express the creativity, vitality and wholeness that truly define me.”

Brown attributed the quote to DailyWord.com, but it seemed to be a message that he believes applies to his own situation with Tomlin and the Steelers.