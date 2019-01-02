Bengals interviewing Hue Jackson

Getty Images

The Bengals were always expected to interview Hue Jackson for their vacant head coaching job, and it appears that could happen as early as today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Marvin Lewis endorsed Jackson for the job after Lewis and the Bengals parted ways, and owner Mike Brown has shown he likes continuity over change even when change might be needed.

The Bengals already have interviewed offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons for the job, per Rapoport.

Jackson joined the Bengals as a special assistant to Lewis two weeks after the Browns fired him.

He went 3-36-1 as the Browns’ head coach and was 8-8 in his only season coaching the Raiders. Cleveland went 5-3 after firing Jackson.