Blake Jarwin NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Cowboys struggled early this season on offense, with their best tight end in the broadcast booth.

As the season ended, they replaced his production.

Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin was named NFC offensive player of the week, for his outburst in Week 17 against the Giants.

Jarwin caught seven passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns, as the Cowboys went into the playoffs with a good result.

Jarwin didn’t catch a pass last year as a rookie, and only had 20 catches for 188 yards in the first 15 games of this season. Maybe it was just one game, but in the absence of Jason Witten, the Cowboys have needed someone to produce there.