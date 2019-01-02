Calais Campbell: We still have potential to “do something special”

AP

The Jaguars were the biggest flop in the NFL this season as they reversed their move from worst to first in 2017 with a last place finish in the AFC South.

Jacksonville opted for continuity with head coach Doug Marrone and in the front office in the face of that drop, which would seem to sit well with defensive lineman Calais Campbell. Campbell believes the team still has the potential that made them a popular preseason choice for a playoff berth and that the team should have learned a lesson about turning potential into results.

“There’s a lot to learn from this year as a whole — all the different things we went through,” Campbell said, via the team’s website. “There’s so much talent on this team. But obviously you saw this year, talent doesn’t really mean much. It’s execution that’s going to take the floor. When we hit the reset button, we have a chance to go out and do something special next year.”

What remains to be seen is which Jaguars players survive hitting the reset button. The team has to work out a tight cap situation while finding a better answer at quarterback and that effort is going to result in the departure of some defensive pieces that would make it easier to buy into notions of a rebound.

Campbell could be one of the players departing and any serious projections about what 2019 will hold for the Jaguars will have to wait until the dust settles.