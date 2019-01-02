Chuck Pagano set for Broncos interview Wednesday

Getty Images

The Broncos are ready to kick off their interviews with head coaching candidates.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano will be first up and that he will speak to the team on Wednesday. Pagano interviewed with the Packers before the end of the regular season.

Pagano’s Colts teams went 53-43 over his six seasons in Indianapolis and they advanced to the playoffs in each of his first three years with the organization. The last three years saw the team slip in the standings thanks to a drop in the talent on hand and injuries that limited quarterback Andrew Luck‘s effectiveness before knocking him out for the entire 2017 season.

Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor, Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio have also scheduled interviews with the team. Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak is also reportedly someone the Broncos would like to speak to about their head coaching vacancy.