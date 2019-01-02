Cody Ford declares for 2019 draft

Getty Images

Oklahoma is holding onto head coach Lincoln Riley, but the team’s starting right tackle will be moving on to the NFL.

Cody Ford kicked off the new year with an announcement that he will be diving into the 2019 draft pool. Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson is also heading for the NFL and quarterback Kyler Murray’s decision is still to come.

Ford made starts at guard during his first two years at Oklahoma and moved to tackle for the 2018 season. He was a key part of a group that won the Joe Moore Award as the top offensive line in college football.

Whether he winds up on the inside or outside in the pros will likely be determined by predraft workouts and the whims of the team that selects him, but his play for the Sooners this year suggests that selection is likely to come in the first two days of the draft.