Comeback player of the year: Andrew Luck

If you’re a fan of comeback stories, the AFC South was the division for you in 2018.

The Texans went from last place in 2017 to first place in 2018 thanks in large part to a pair of strong candidates for comeback player of the year. Quarterback Deshaun Watson started all 16 games after tearing his ACL last season and completed over 68 percent of his passes despite being pressured often enough that he was on the receiving end of 62 sacks.

On the defensive side of the ball, defensive end J.J. Watt came into the year with serious questions about how much he had in the tank after missing 24 games over the last two seasons with back and leg injuries. Watt was also a 16-game starter, however, and he showed that his game was in the same fine form it was before his extended absences.

Watt had 16 sacks and seven forced fumbles to reclaim his spot as one of the league’s finest defensive players. As good as Watson and Watt were this season, they fell just short of being named PFT’s comeback player of the year.

That honor goes to Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. Luck did not play at all in 2017 due to a right shoulder injury and his absence from the field extended through the team’s offseason work to create much speculation about whether Luck would play again at any level.

Luck eventually got on the field and it didn’t take long for him to show that he could both play and play at a very high level. Luck completed a career-high 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,593 yards, 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He was helped a great deal by a rebuilt offensive line that allowed just 18 sacks all season and Luck went eight straight games with at least three touchdown passes to take the Colts from 1-5 to 10-6.

The last of those 10 wins lifted the Colts into the playoffs for the first time since 2014. They’ll be on the field Saturday against our other two comeback candidates in a bid to extend their season a little bit longer.