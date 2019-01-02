Dak Prescott knows QBs are judged on postseason success

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has won a lot of games in his brief NFL career, but he hasn’t won a playoff game.

The Cowboys had home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs in Prescott’s rookie year of 2016. They lost to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on a final play field goal in the divisional round.

Prescott gets another chance Saturday when the Cowboys host the Seahawks in the wild-card round.

“I think it’s everything,” Prescott said Wednesday of winning in the postseason. “I don’t pay attention to any stat but wins and losses. When you say success of a quarterback or a quarterback’s success depending on what they do in the playoffs, I think that’s where the checks are written and they make their money to be honest. Our job is to win no matter what happens, no matter how you played individually. At the end of the day, it’s to get the job done. Excited for my opportunity to be back in the playoffs after missing last year, but excited for this team and knowing what we’ve got.”

Prescott, 25, has a 32-16 record in his three seasons. He was 13-3 as a rookie, 9-7 last season and 10-6 this season.

“At the end of the day, that’s all I really care about,” Prescott said. “I don’t care about how many yards I threw for or this and that. I won or lost. I mean, that’s the bottom line.”

Ultimately, Cowboys quarterbacks are judged on their postseason success. Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman won multiple Super Bowls, with Staubach going 13-7 in the playoffs and Aikman 11-5. Danny White and Tony Romo couldn’t get over the hump, with Romo going 78-49 in the regular season but only 2-4 in the postseason and White going 62-30 in the regular season and 10-8 in the postseason.

The Cowboys have not made an NFC Championship Game since 1995 when Aikman led Dallas to the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl title.