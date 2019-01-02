Darius Leonard closes regular season as the AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Colts went 4-12 last season and that put them in position to draft guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard in the first two rounds of the draft.

They hit on both those picks and the two rookies played major roles in the team’s turnaround this year. They moved to 10-6 and clinched a playoff berth with last Sunday night’s 33-17 win over the Titans and Leonard played a starring role in the proceedings.

Leonard had eight tackles, an interception and two passes defensed in the victory. That led the league to name him as the AFC defensive player of the week for the final week of the regular season.

Leonard ended the year as the NFL’s leader in tackles and he filled out the stat sheet across the board in his first NFL season. That makes him the frontrunner for defensive rookie of the year and a foundation piece for the Colts defense for years to come.