Dave Gettleman: We didn’t sign Odell Beckham to trade him

Getty Images

Wide receiver Odell Beckham was the subject of trade chatter last offseason, but wound up participating in offseason work and signed a big contract extension with the team before the start of the regular season.

That seemed to settle the question of where he’d be playing football for the foreseeable future, but Beckham stopped short of declaring himself happy to be with the team in an October interview. There’s been more chatter about the prospect of a trade after Beckham missed the final four games of the year with a quad injury.

All of the above led to a question for Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman about the team’s plans for Beckham when he held a press conference on Wednesday.

“We didn’t sign him to trade him,” Gettleman said.

Beckham had 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns to go with a pair of touchdown passes before he hurt his quad and that’s exactly the kind of production the Giants were looking for when they signed him in the offseason. The headaches that can be part of the package with Beckham were something they were well aware of when they made the deal, so it seems the plan is to continue down the same path in 2019.