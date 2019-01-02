Defensive player of the year: Aaron Donald

Getty Images

Aaron Donald and J.J. Watt are such dominant defenders that the league’s defensive player of the year award feels like it could go to one or both of them every year.

This year PFT’s selection is Donald, who led the NFL in sacks from the defensive tackle position and was a disruptive force for the Rams as they earned a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs. The Rams’ defense as a whole struggled at times, particularly against the run, but Donald absolutely dominates the man in front of him — and often dominates two men in front of him when he’s double-teamed.

Watt returned from missing most of the last two seasons and picked up right where he left off, finishing second only to Donald in sacks this season and playing very well against the run. Watt has already won the defensive player of the year award three times, and he easily could have won it a fourth time this year. He’s that good.

But we’re choosing Donald, last year’s winner, to repeat. The Rams gave Donald an enormous contract this year, but he showed no signs that the money is going to make him satisfied. He wants to be the very best defensive player in football, and for the second consecutive year, he is.