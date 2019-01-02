Defensive player of the year: Aaron Donald

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 2, 2019, 2:00 PM EST
Aaron Donald and J.J. Watt are such dominant defenders that the league’s defensive player of the year award feels like it could go to one or both of them every year.

This year PFT’s selection is Donald, who led the NFL in sacks from the defensive tackle position and was a disruptive force for the Rams as they earned a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs. The Rams’ defense as a whole struggled at times, particularly against the run, but Donald absolutely dominates the man in front of him — and often dominates two men in front of him when he’s double-teamed.

Watt returned from missing most of the last two seasons and picked up right where he left off, finishing second only to Donald in sacks this season and playing very well against the run. Watt has already won the defensive player of the year award three times, and he easily could have won it a fourth time this year. He’s that good.

But we’re choosing Donald, last year’s winner, to repeat. The Rams gave Donald an enormous contract this year, but he showed no signs that the money is going to make him satisfied. He wants to be the very best defensive player in football, and for the second consecutive year, he is.

"Defensive player of the year: Aaron Donald

  1. What is the point of having an MVP, an Offensive Player of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year if the MVP always goes to an offensive player? Why is there is a distinction between MVP and Offensive POY?

    Should just throw it all out and have two awards: Offensive MVP and Defensive MVP.

  2. It’s always the number of sacks or interceptions that get this award. One-man wrecking crews like Jaylon Smith are never really in it, no matter how good they were.

  5. While he will win this when those that vote say he does, this is just a popular blog stating their preference.

    The whole congrats to Mayfield was kind of funny. Barkley carried a team. Mayfield was good but Barkley was better. The Giants have absolutely no Oline, a shaky QB, an injured TE and a good slot receiver. Their D was awful too. As soon as Collins went down, it fell apart.

  7. What a shock. And to think the Lions passed on him to take Ebron when they were losing Suh to FA. How these GM’s make so much money for being so stupid.

  8. Donald had 6 games with no sacks, Watt 5 & neither had a double-digit tackle game for the season. Both monsters in their own right, but sometimes just sacks alone (or INTs) shouldn’t be the deciding factor. Leonard in Indy had a special season (163 tkl, 7 sacks, 2 INTs, 4ff, 2frs, 10 PDs) & he doesn’t even get mentioned. I know everyone loves splash plays, but sometimes steady excellence needs recognition too.

