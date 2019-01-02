Doug Baldwin returns to practice but Shaquill Griffin remains out

Getty Images

Guard J.R. Sweezy and cornerback Shaquill Griffin, the Seahawks’ biggest question marks heading into wild-card weekend, remained out of practice Wednesday. Griffin has an ankle injury and Sweezy a foot injury.

Fullback Tre Madden (hamstring), safety Bradley McDougald (knee) and left tackle Duane Brown (knee) also sat out again.

But receiver Doug Baldwin (knee), running back Mike Davis (foot) and running back Chris Carson (not injury related) returned to practice on a limited basis after missing Tuesday.

Safety Tedric Thompson (ankle) was downgraded to a limited practice after being a full participant Tuesday, and guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) again was limited.

Defensive end Dion Jordan (knee) was a full participant.