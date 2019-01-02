Eric Bieniemy lines up four interviews over next three days

Getty Images

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been a popular candidate in this year’s head coaching searches and that’s led to a busy schedule over the next few days.

According to multiple reports, Bieniemy will kick off the interview process by speaking to the Buccaneers and Jets on Wednesday. He’ll move on to an interview with the Dolphins on Thursday and then speak to the Bengals on Friday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media adds that Bieniemy has elected to pass on the opportunity to interview with the Cardinals, so he’ll be speaking with half of the eight teams currently looking for head coaches.

Bieniemy is finishing his first year as the offensive coordinator in Kansas City. That job was used as a stepping stone by Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and Bears head coach Matt Nagy and their success has likely helped boost Bieniemy’s profile among teams looking for the same kind of turnaround.