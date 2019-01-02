Ezekiel Elliott expects “highest workload” of the year

Getty Images

The Cowboys didn’t play running back Ezekiel Elliott in the regular season finale against the Giants, which head coach Jason Garrett said was intended to make him “fresher” going into the postseason.

It appears that plan worked out as intended. Elliott said on Tuesday that he usually doesn’t feel ready to play until Friday because of the lingering effects of the previous weekend’s game. Elliott feels “ready to go right now” this time around and he feels ready to do more than he’s done at any other point this season.

“Just knowing that we’re going into these playoffs, I’m going to have the highest workload I probably had all season,” Elliott said, via ESPN.com. “Just great, getting fresh and ready going into this last stretch of the season and ready for whatever they throw at me.”

Elliott averaged over 25 touches a game this season and topped out with 40 touches in the team’s Week 14 win over the Eagles. That game came after an extended break following a Thursday game, so Elliott may be right about what’s coming his way on Saturday night.