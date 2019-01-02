Falcons interview Mike Mularkey for OC opening

Getty Images

The Falcons have interviewed another familiar name in their search for a new offensive coordinator.

Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports that the team interviewed former Bills, Jaguars and Titans head coach Mike Mularkey for the position that opened up when they fired Steve Sarkisian on Monday.

In addition to those head coaching jobs, Mularkey was also the offensive coordinator in Atlanta from 2008 to 2011, which means he was around for the first four years of quarterback Matt Ryan‘s career. Dirk Koetter and Darrell Bevell are also candidates for the job that have their own connections to the Falcons and/or head coach Dan Quinn.

Mularkey was the head coach for the Titans last year and took the team to the divisional round of the playoffs before being dismissed.