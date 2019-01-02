Fletcher Cox named NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Eagles have made an unexpected playoff push, and none of them are pushing harder than Fletcher Cox.

The Eagles defensive tackle was named NFC defensive player of the week after his three-sack outburst against Washington last week. He also forced a fumble, as the Eagles forced their way into the postseason.

Cox finished the season with 10.5 sacks, and while Aaron Donald (rightfully) gets all the attention, Cox remains one of the top interior rushers in the league.

The Eagles need that kind of pressure entering the playoffs this week against the Bears, but he’s a consistent contributor on a team on a roll.