Four Penn State players, including Connor McGovern, to enter draft

Getty Images

Four Penn State players announced Wednesday they plan to declare for the NFL draft.

Guard Connor McGovern, offensive lineman Ryan Bates, defensive tackle Kevin Givens and defensive lineman Shareef Miller will forgo their final seasons. The players announced their intentions a day after the Nittany Lions lost to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

Bates, a redshirt junior, started nine games at left tackle and three at right tackle this season. He also played guard in his career at Penn State.

Miller made 7.5 sacks and 15 tackles this season.

McGovern, who started 34 of 39 career games, is expected to be the top prospect at his position.

Givens made 33 tackles, including 10.5 for loss, and five sacks this season.