Jamal Adams throws support behind Kliff Kingsbury for Jets head coach

Getty Images

The list of candidates for the New York Jets coaching job is approaching double-digits as they cast a wide net in search of a replacement for Todd Bowles.

While many of the candidates have previous NFL experience, it’s a candidate that has zero NFL coaching experience that is of interest to the team’s star young safety Jamal Adams.

Former Texas Tech head coach coach and one-time Jets quarterback Kliff Kingsbury received the support of Adams in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

Kingsbury is expected to interview with the Jets and Arizona Cardinals regarding their head coaching vacancies. He played for the Jets in 2005 and saw the only game action of his three-year NFL career with New York.

Adams hasn’t been shy about sharing his opinion on what he believes ailed the Jets this season. He stumped for fired head coach Todd Bowles insisting he wasn’t the problem with the team. Instead, he pointed to the team needing more talent. His opinion didn’t lead the Jets to keep Bowles and it likely won’t be a key factor in the naming of his replacement either. Nevertheless, it’s perhaps the Jets most prominent young star throwing his support behind a candidate for the job.

Kingsbury agreed to become the offensive coordinator at USC after being fired by Texas Texh in November.

Jim Harbaugh, Mike McCarthy, Jim Caldwell, Kris Richard, Eric Bieniemy and Todd Monken are all coaches with NFL experience as head coaches or prominent assistants that have been linked to the job in recent days.