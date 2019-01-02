Jets announce Eric Bieniemy interview is complete

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2019, 1:25 PM EST
The Jets have their first interview of this year’s head coaching search in the books.

The team announced on Wednesday afternoon that they have completed an interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. It’s also the first completed interview for Bieniemy, who is also set to talk to the Buccaneers on Wednesday before moving on to interviews with the Dolphins and Bengals.

Hiring a coach with an offensive background would be a departure for the Jets as they have favored the defensive side of the ball over the last two decades. Bill Parcells replaced Rich Kotite in 1997 and was followed by Al Groh, Herman Edwards, Eric Mangini, Rex Ryan and Todd Bowles.

Given the presence of quarterback Sam Darnold, it’s no surprise that the team is looking in that direction. Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken, former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury also fit that bill, although Cowboys defensive backs coach Kris Richard is also on the candidate list.

  1. It’s nice to see that they’re already getting candidates lined up and interviewed. They really hit the ground running in their search. Granted, they probably knew weeks ago this process was coming, but sometimes teams won’t even start until after the playoffs.

  3. @robkeezy – what are you talking about? if a team started their search after the playoffs they would be waaay behind the 8 ball on potential candidates…. Teams already have a list ready and start their search and asking for permissions the day after the regular season ends…. I’ve never heard of a team waiting until after the playoffs.

  4. @jr325 Many candidates can not interview until they are eliminated from the playoffs. Any team coordinator who does not have a bye this week, can not by rule, interview this week. Only coordinators who have byes can. So if you want someone who is on a non-bye team, you have to wait. Everyone is free on the week before Superbowl.

    For the sake of the Jets, I hope they overpay for an OC and QB coach (get one of the new hotshots) and hire a defensive head coach. Getting a hotshot tandem to develop Darnold is important. You can do that with a hotshot HC and OC, but with any success the OC is going to leave for a better job. Having a OC/QB pairing means that you can block the QB coach for a year.

  5. Given his lack of experience and no playcalling…my first thought would be Rooney Rule. Hope he isn’t the next Teddy Cottrell and doesn’t always get to be the bridesmaid just to satisfy a quota.

