Jets announce Eric Bieniemy interview is complete

The Jets have their first interview of this year’s head coaching search in the books.

The team announced on Wednesday afternoon that they have completed an interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. It’s also the first completed interview for Bieniemy, who is also set to talk to the Buccaneers on Wednesday before moving on to interviews with the Dolphins and Bengals.

Hiring a coach with an offensive background would be a departure for the Jets as they have favored the defensive side of the ball over the last two decades. Bill Parcells replaced Rich Kotite in 1997 and was followed by Al Groh, Herman Edwards, Eric Mangini, Rex Ryan and Todd Bowles.

Given the presence of quarterback Sam Darnold, it’s no surprise that the team is looking in that direction. Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken, former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury also fit that bill, although Cowboys defensive backs coach Kris Richard is also on the candidate list.