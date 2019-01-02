John Elway: My history in Denver means nothing going forward

Getty Images

The Broncos capped their first back-to-back losing seasons since 1971 and 1972 by firing head coach Vance Joseph, but CEO Joe Ellis made it clear at a press conference this week that firing General Manager John Elway wasn’t under serious consideration.

Some have opined that it should be given the talent that Joseph was given to work with and veteran cornerback Chris Harris‘ belief that the team has failed to evolve in the three years since Peyton Manning retired did little to fend off critiques of Elway’s work. In an interview with Mike Klis of KUSA, Elway called that criticism “part of the job” and said that he should be held to the same standard as “anybody else in this position.”

That led to a question about whether his history with the Broncos means that the standard is different. Elway said

“My path, my history here in Denver does not have anything to do with what’s going to happen going forward,” Elway said. “I get that. We won five and six games the last two years and it’s my job to get that fixed. … I’m just like everybody else and I have been my whole life. You [reporters] put me on a pedestal. My mindset has always been the same in the fact that I’m only as good as the people around me and people that I hire and that work together and try to get the best solution for problems that we do have. It’s a great challenge for us. Disappointed about it, but it’s also a new start for us.”

The Broncos won five division titles, advanced to two Super Bowls and won one in Elway’s first five years as an executive and that kind of run buys time to get it right. The last three years have been much less successful as the team and it will be a lot harder to argue that the past isn’t affecting the present or future if his job security remains unchanged in the face of further struggles.