John Elway: My history in Denver means nothing going forward

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2019, 9:08 AM EST
Getty Images

The Broncos capped their first back-to-back losing seasons since 1971 and 1972 by firing head coach Vance Joseph, but CEO Joe Ellis made it clear at a press conference this week that firing General Manager John Elway wasn’t under serious consideration.

Some have opined that it should be given the talent that Joseph was given to work with and veteran cornerback Chris Harris‘ belief that the team has failed to evolve in the three years since Peyton Manning retired did little to fend off critiques of Elway’s work. In an interview with Mike Klis of KUSA, Elway called that criticism “part of the job” and said that he should be held to the same standard as “anybody else in this position.”

That led to a question about whether his history with the Broncos means that the standard is different. Elway said

“My path, my history here in Denver does not have anything to do with what’s going to happen going forward,” Elway said. “I get that. We won five and six games the last two years and it’s my job to get that fixed. … I’m just like everybody else and I have been my whole life. You [reporters] put me on a pedestal. My mindset has always been the same in the fact that I’m only as good as the people around me and people that I hire and that work together and try to get the best solution for problems that we do have. It’s a great challenge for us. Disappointed about it, but it’s also a new start for us.”

The Broncos won five division titles, advanced to two Super Bowls and won one in Elway’s first five years as an executive and that kind of run buys time to get it right. The last three years have been much less successful as the team and it will be a lot harder to argue that the past isn’t affecting the present or future if his job security remains unchanged in the face of further struggles.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “John Elway: My history in Denver means nothing going forward

  1. “I’m just like everybody else and I have been my whole life”

    You know, except for that time you refused to play for the Colts…

  2. Wouldn’t hurt my feelings if he stepped down or was ousted. The Elway I prefer to know and remember are the playoff games against Cleveland, the Monday night game against Joe Montana and the Chiefs. Winning Back 2 back Superbowls. Remember, Denver started 14-0 that year – and somehow that team is a bit underrated as far as being one of the more dominant teams ever.In any case, I say step aside and preserve/restore status as Denver legend

  4. And his history as a executive is horrible. Other then getting lucky on Manning he has done nothing

  6. Elway success hinged on his failure to draft a good QB, as does any and all GM’s.
    His drafts have been subpar with the exception of this last draft.
    Those two factors spell doom for every NFL franchise.
    And he hired Vance Johnson, inexplicably.
    He deserves the criticism but he is open to why and how he has faltered.
    This man is a winner and has won in all things he has put his mind to.
    He will make the right decisions to right this ship.

  7. So may be its time to change some people around you with some new,experienced Football people…Elway can only make sound decisions with quality information…..

  9. Denver has been treading water the last 3 years. However, I’m excited about the youth at WR and remain optimistic about the defense. The next 2 years will be huge in determining Elway’s future. He needs to nail the HC hire, the upcoming draft, and manage the cap / free agency. Time for another comeback from John.

  10. QB is the biggest factor in the NFL… unfortunately for John the latest version of himself is in KC.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!