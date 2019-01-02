Johnathan Joseph up to full practice for Texans

Getty Images

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has had a field day against the Texans this season and over the course of his career, so slowing him down will be important to Houston’s hopes of advancing in the playoffs this Saturday.

The more healthy players they have to throw against Hilton the better for their chances of slowing him down and Wednesday’s injury report shows some positive signs on that front.

Cornerback Johnathan Joseph moved from a limited participant in practice on Tuesday to full participation on Wednesday. Joseph sat out last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars with a neck injury, so each step is bringing him a bit closer to the lineup for the team’s playoff opener.

Defensive end J.J. Watt and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins remained limited participants on Tuesday, but there’s no sign that’s anything other than managing their workload in order to ensure they are ready to go against the Colts. Defensive back Mike Tyson was the only player not to practice in any capacity and the Texans put him on injured reserve later on Wednesday.