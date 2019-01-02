Josh Allen named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Quarterback Josh Allen said that the Bills offense “kind of found ourselves” over the final weeks of the regular season and their Week 17 performance against the Dolphins was a good illustration of that.

The Bills beat Miami 42-17 and Allen had a direct hand in five of the team’s six touchdowns. He threw for three scores and ran for two more in a performance that the league recognized by naming him the AFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday.

Allen was the 14th quarterback in the Super Bowl era to throw three touchdowns and run for two more in the same game and joins former Dolphins quarterback David Woodley as the only players to do it during their rookie season.

That’s a nice note to close out a losing season and the Bills will be hoping that 2019 brings more of the same.